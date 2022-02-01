Glenisk is back — masses were said, crowdfunding suggested and even pocket money offered

Yogurt pots are rolling off the Glenisk production line again for the first time in four months since a fire ravaged the production plant at Killeigh in Offaly four months ago.

At the time of the fire on September 27, 2021, Glenisk had been producing 57 different products. Today they are back with two products — and are working to roll out more in coming weeks.

Glenisk yogurts will be back in supermarkets this week

The Glenisk Organic Bio Wholemilk Natural Yogurt (500g) and the Glenisk Organic Greek Style Natural Yogurt (500g) will be back on supermarket shelves nationwide from tomorrow (Feb 2).

Two further products will be manufactured next week. And fans of the kids' yogurt will be delighted to hear it will be back in March.

The company was inundated with offers of help and good wishes from the public when the fire wrecked the plant.

Glenisk finance director and co-owner, Gerard Cleary, said they had "good wishes, prayers, rosaries, masses; offers of labour, equipment, crowdfunding suggestions — and lots of offers of pocket money from young children". He said they are very busy this week but noted that it's a "different type of firefighting today now — the good kind".

The director of Glenisk said "basically everything" was lost after a devastating factory fire ripped through the facility in Killeigh, Co Offaly in September 2021. Picture: Ellen Burke @midlands 103

He said that the quickest and easiest option was to restart production with the natural yogurt products as adding fruit can add another level of work. "So we went back to the first two products we had 35 years ago in my dad's time here."

Glenisk is now operating from its 'plan B' manufacturing facility which has been built on a corner of the original manufacturing site.

"The speed with which we’ve been able to get the new facility up and running is down to the hard work of the staff and the support of local contractors and materials suppliers who have gone above and beyond — working through Christmas and offering solutions at every turn. We are indebted to them all, here in Offaly, and further afield."

Now that Plan B is up and producing, the company will turn its attention to the design of 'Plan A' — a new carbon-neutral manufacturing facility which will take at least a year to complete.

Glenisk manufacturing back up and running

Glenisk retained its workforce since the fire — no staff were laid off and many were redeployed temporarily into new roles to help get the Plan B facility up and running. The Plan B manufacturing site is more less automated and more labour intensive than the original factory.

Glenisk continued to collect and pay for milk from the organic cows’ milk and goats’ milk farmers over the last few months

"These are specialist agricultural sectors and the small family farms who produce this milk depend on Glenisk," explained Mr Cleary.

The company had asked that offers of help after the fire be channelled to Self Help Africa and the #OneMillionTrees climate campaign. This led to Self Help Africa reaching a milestone of two million trees planted in Africa and 100,000 native trees planted in Ireland.

