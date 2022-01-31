Midweek Meals: Try our ten-minute pizza made with a secret cheat ingredient

Nigella says that while shop-bought pizzas are never a good idea, packet naan bread is a store cupboard essential and like with most things, she is correct in this instance.
When sprinkled with water, naan bread softens and becomes pillowy and fresh-tasting once more. They are substantial enough to hold the toppings that a pizza requires, but light enough not to overcrowd our tummies.
Once you've mastered this idea, the world is your oyster. I love to spread a thin layer of minced beef spiced with cumin, cinnamon, garlic and red onion over the naan and cook it under the grill. Once cooked, I scatter coriander, tzatziki and sometimes hummus for a kind of Greek flatbread pizza. It always goes down a storm.
Pizza is a favourite with my children, and though here we suggest spreading passata over the naan, I make and freeze batches of Derval O'Rourke's hidden vegetable pasta sauce for pizza sauce and feel both triumphant and smug when I serve them a pizza that has been supercharged with extra veggies.
10-minute naan bread pizza
Naan breads are perfect pizza bases when after-school activities demand a swift dinner
Servings4
Cooking Time 13 mins
Total Time 13 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 plain naan breads
300g passata
400g Mozzarella
Suggested toppings:
Pepperoni
Finely sliced red onion
Roasted peppers
Jalapeno peppers
Sliced olives
Parmesan
Rocket
Pesto
Method
Turn the oven on to 200°C with the baking tins inside, preheating while you assemble your pizza.
Sprinkle the naan breads lightly with water before spreading with passata, salt and pepper. Dotting pesto on top of the passata is delicious if you like pesto.
Follow with cheese, and the toppings of your choice.
Bake for ten minutes, until the cheese has melted and the naans are pillowy and crisped at the edges.