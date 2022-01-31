Midweek Meals: Try our ten-minute pizza made with a secret cheat ingredient

Make tonight pizza night with this super easy quick version using a few store cupboard ingredients
Make any night pizza night with these quick and easy naan bread pizzas. 

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 10:55
Ciara McDonnell

Nigella says that while shop-bought pizzas are never a good idea, packet naan bread is a store cupboard essential and like with most things, she is correct in this instance. 

When sprinkled with water, naan bread softens and becomes pillowy and fresh-tasting once more. They are substantial enough to hold the toppings that a pizza requires, but light enough not to overcrowd our tummies. 

Once you've mastered this idea, the world is your oyster. I love to spread a thin layer of minced beef spiced with cumin, cinnamon, garlic and red onion over the naan and cook it under the grill. Once cooked, I scatter coriander, tzatziki and sometimes hummus for a kind of Greek flatbread pizza. It always goes down a storm. 

Pizza is a favourite with my children, and though here we suggest spreading passata over the naan, I make and freeze batches of Derval O'Rourke's hidden vegetable pasta sauce for pizza sauce and feel both triumphant and smug when I serve them a pizza that has been supercharged with extra veggies. 

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

Naan breads are perfect pizza bases when after-school activities demand a swift dinner

Servings

4

Cooking Time

13 mins

Total Time

13 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 4 plain naan breads

  • 300g passata

  • 400g Mozzarella

  • Suggested toppings:

  • Pepperoni

  • Finely sliced red onion

  • Roasted peppers

  • Jalapeno peppers

  • Sliced olives

  • Parmesan

  • Rocket

  • Pesto

Method

  1. Turn the oven on to 200°C with the baking tins inside, preheating while you assemble your pizza. 

  2. Sprinkle the naan breads lightly with water before spreading with passata, salt and pepper. Dotting pesto on top of the passata is delicious if you like pesto. 

  3. Follow with cheese, and the toppings of your choice. 

  4. Bake for ten minutes, until the cheese has melted and the naans are pillowy and crisped at the edges. 

