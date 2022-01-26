A slice of the action: Top 8 shop-bought pizzas to help boost your protein intake

A hot open sandwich, pizza is more a snack than a meal when it comes to nutrition and satisfaction. As a meal, it needs to have a decent amount of protein. Some of our samples had 5g of protein in half a pizza, even up to 10g, but others had a lot less. Compare this to 15g of protein in a fillet of fish, which amounts to 30% of an adult’s daily requirement. We need protein for bone, muscle development and repair. It’s worth considering which pizza can deliver the most.
Meaty toppings add more protein, so use our Top 8 pizzas as a base and add leftovers, finishing with a little finely grated cheese. Salt in pizzas (some in the cheese) could amount to 3g per half pizza, which is enough for a day in adults, so avoid more salt afterwards. Adding cheddar cheese to mozzarella goes against the Italian grain, but if it tastes good, we might forgive it.
It greatly helps the crispness of the base if you heat a baking tray/roasting dish in the oven as it comes up to temperature. Slide the pizza onto it and cook for the required time. Some brands suggest cooking on the oven shelf/rack. Salad on the side is an ideal accompaniment.