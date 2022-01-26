A slice of the action: Top 8 shop-bought pizzas to help boost your protein intake

A hot open sandwich, pizza is more a snack than a meal when it comes to nutrition and satisfaction. As a meal, it needs to have a decent amount of protein. Some of our samples had 5g of protein in half a pizza, even up to 10g, but others had a lot less. Compare this to 15g of protein in a fillet of fish, which amounts to 30% of an adult’s daily requirement. We need protein for bone, muscle development and repair. It’s worth considering which pizza can deliver the most.

Meaty toppings add more protein, so use our Top 8 pizzas as a base and add leftovers, finishing with a little finely grated cheese. Salt in pizzas (some in the cheese) could amount to 3g per half pizza, which is enough for a day in adults, so avoid more salt afterwards. Adding cheddar cheese to mozzarella goes against the Italian grain, but if it tastes good, we might forgive it.