Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: How to make authentic hot and sour soup in 15 minutes

The weather has been a bit more seasonal of late, by which I mean temperatures have dropped to single digits and we finally got some frost. I went out to the car one morning last week and had to search for my windscreen scraper for the first time this winter, something that usually happens much earlier in the season. Scarves, gloves, and a woolly hat were pulled out of the wardrobe. It may have arrived incredibly late, but winter is finally, properly here.

It is the season for stews, casseroles, and soups. Hearty meals are served in bowls that feed the body and the soul, that warm and nourish and comfort all at the same time. I love cold winter days where sky is blue, the sun is shining, and your breath freezes to fog as you exhale. There is little better than coming in from the cold on a day like that to a bowl of delicious hot food that has been prepared with a little love.