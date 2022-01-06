Sometimes you just need something sweet: How to make a Lazy Person's Chocolate Cake

If you don't know who Ravneet Gill is, then we urge you to follow her on Instagram (@ravneeteats) immediately, where if she’s not pouring ganache from a height, she’s sharing lovely videos of her grandmother Biji. Sugar, I Love you is a technicolour follow-up to her debut cookbook The Pastry Chef’s Guide, and it’s excellent.

Gill, a Junior Bake Off judge, shares stories from her life and family alongside “knockout recipes to celebrate the sweeter things in life” – like her cherry lemon pie (a riff on a tart she once ate at an Italian airport), custard-filled brioche cubes (so elegant), and the most perfect Basque cheesecake (burnished magnificently).