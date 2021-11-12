Something for the weekend: five super easy but comforting cakes to bake 

Chocolate & muscovado fudge cake
My insatiable sweet tooth knows almost no bounds, so cake is something I take very seriously. This dense, gooey (and incidentally vegan) chocolate cake made with coconut oil is as much of a hit with my two-year-old as it is with my vegan brother
Servings10
Preparation Time30 mins
Cooking Time40 mins
Total Time1 hours 10 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
For the icing:
100g olive, coconut or vegetable oil
65g dark muscovado sugar
2 tbsp cocoa powder
200g dark chocolate finely chopped
For the cake:
200g plain or light spelt flour
1 ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
75g cocoa powder
250g dark muscovado sugar
75g olive, coconut or vegetable oil, plus extra for greasing
1 ½ tsp vinegar (I use cider)
Method
Heat the oven to 180°C/16O°C fan/gas 4. Grease a 20cm round springform cake tin with oil and line the base with baking paper.
Put all the icing ingredients except the chocolate into a saucepan with 60ml cold water. Heat until everything is melted, making sure the mixture doesn’t boil, then turn off the heat, add the chocolate at once and leave it to sit. After about a minute, the chocolate should have melted. Whisk until you have a thick icing and set aside. It should be cool by the time the cake has baked and cooled.
For the cake, whisk the flour, bicarbonate of soda, a good pinch of sea salt and the cocoa together in a bowl. Make sure there are no lumps of bicarbonate of soda.
In a separate bowl, mix the sugar, 375mI of just-boiled water, the oil and vinegar. Stir the mixture into the dry ingredients, then pour into the prepared tin (it will be quite a wet batter). Bake for 30-40 minutes.
When it is ready, the cake should have pulled away from the edges of the tin and a skewer inserted into the centre will come out clean. Cool for 30 minutes in the tin, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Spoon over the icing and decorate as you like.
Decoration ideas:
Grated chocolate
Fresh flowers
Chopped candied nuts
Chopped stem ginger
Crumbled chocolate
Flakes of sea salt
Extracted from One pot, pan, planet by Anna Jones, published by Harper Collins. Photography © Issy Croker
Kerry apple cake with cinnamon sugar
Fresh, juicy apples combine beautifully with cinnamon sugar to enhance the flavour - serve with softly whipped cream for a delicious treat
Servings10
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
2 eggs
225g caster sugar
110g butter
150ml creamy milk
185g plain flour
3 tsp baking powder
3-4 Bramley cooking apples
30g sugar
25g caster sugar
¼ tsp fresh ground cinnamon
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C. Grease and flour a 20 x 30cm (8 x 12 inch) roasting tin or lasagne dish.
Whisk the eggs and the caster sugar in a bowl until the mixture is really thick and fluffy.
Bring the butter and milk to the boil in saucepan, and stir, still boiling, into the eggs and sugar.
Sieve in the flour and baking powder and fold carefully into the batter so that there are no lumps of flour. Pour the mixture into the prepared roasting tin.
Peel and core the apples and cut into thin slices, arrange them overlapping on top of the batter. Sprinkle with the remaining sugar.
Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, then reduce the heat to 180°C for a further 20-25 minutes, or until well risen and golden brown. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Cut into slices. Serve with softly whipped cream.
Carrot cake
A delectable teatime classic, this carrot cake has a velvety crumb and smooth cream cheese icing - simple perfection and worth the effort
Servings12
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time60 mins
Total Time1 hours 20 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
200g fine wholemeal or spelt flour
3 level tsp mixed spice
1 level tsp bread soda
75g soft brown sugar
2 large eggs, preferably free-range
150 ml sunflower oil
grated rind of 1 orange
200g grated carrot
110g sultanas
50g desiccated coconut
50g walnuts, chopped
For the cream cheese icing:
150g cream cheese
90g icing sugar
90g butter
grated rind of 1 orange
For the glaze:
juice of 1 small orange
1 tbsp lemon juice
75g soft brown sugar
To decorate (optional):
Toasted flaked almonds or pumpkin seeds
Equipment:
Two round tins (7x 3inch/17.5 x 7.5cm deep)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Put the flour, spice and bread soda into a bowl and mix well.
Whisk the eggs with the sugar and oil in another bowl until smooth.
Stir in the dry ingredients, add the orange rind, grated carrot, sultanas, coconut and walnuts. Divide between the lined tins.
Bake in a preheated oven for 1 hour until well risen and firm to the touch, checking after forty minutes.
Meanwhile, make the glaze. Mix the sugar with the orange and lemon juice in a bowl.
While the cake is still warm prick the top with a skewer, pour the glaze over the cakes and leave in the tin to cool.
Next, make the cream cheese icing. Mix all the ingredients together and spread over the top of the carrot cake.
Sprinkle with toasted flaked almonds or pumpkin seeds, crystallised if you fancy.
This recipe is from Julia Wight
Coffee cake
This is a splendid recipe for an old-fashioned coffee cake – the sort Mummy made – and we still make it regularly
Servings12
Preparation Time1 hours 20 mins
Cooking Time45 mins
Total Time2 hours 5 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
225g soft butter
225g caster sugar
4 organic eggs
225g plain white flour, preferably unbleached
1 tsp baking powder
Scant 2 tbsp Camp coffee essence
For the coffee buttercream:
150g butter
330g icing sugar, sieved
5-6 tsp Camp coffee essence
For the coffee glacé icing:
450g icing sugar
Scant 2 tbsp Irel or Camp coffee essence
About 4 tbsp boiling water
To decorate:
walnuts
Method
Heat the oven to 180°C/Gas mark 4. Line the base and sides of the tin with greaseproof or silicone paper. Brush the bottom and sides with melted butter and dust lightly with flour.
Beat the soft butter with a wooden spoon, add the caster sugar and beat until pale in colour and light in texture. Whisk the eggs. Add to the mixture, bit by bit, whisking well between each addition.
Sieve the flour with the baking powder and stir gently into the cake mixture. Finally, add in the coffee essence and mix thoroughly.
Pour the mixture evenly into the prepared tin and bake for 40-45 minutes. When the cake is cooked, the centre will be firm and springy and the edges will have shrunk from the sides of the tins. Leave to rest in the tin for a few minutes before turning out onto a wire rack. Remove the greaseproof paper from the base, then flip over so the top of the cake doesn’t get marked by the wire rack. Leave the cake to cool on the wire rack.
To make the coffee buttercream, whisk the butter with the sieved icing sugar and add the coffee essence. Continue to whisk until light and fluffy.
When cold, cut the cake in half. Sandwich the layer together with half of the coffee buttercream. Spread the sides and top of the cake thinly with the last of the buttercream and place into the fridge for 10-15 minutes to chill. This technique is called crumb coating.
Next, make the coffee glacé icing. Sieve the icing sugar and put into a bowl. Add coffee essence and enough boiling water to make it the consistency of a thick cream.
To dcorate, remove the cake from the fridge. Pour the glace icing evenly over the top of the cake, gently spreading it down the sides with a palette knife. Allow to set, about 30 minutes. Decorate with piped rosettes of buttercream and garnish with the caramelised walnuts.
Jim Tynan’s lemon drizzle cake
This classic lemon drizzle is delicious with softly whipped cream, red berries and a chilled glass of Limoncello (Italian liqueur) for the perfect summertime dessert
Servings8
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
112g butter
168g caster sugar
2 eggs
grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
168g self raising flour
4 tbsp milk
112g icing sugar
Method
Preheat the oven to 170°C.
Cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and lemon rind then fold in the flour with a metal spoon and then add the milk. Spoon into a pre-lined loaf tin and cook until risen in the centre, but it will fall a little when you cool the cake.
While the cake is cooking you can make the lemon syrup by placing the icing sugar and juice of 1 lemon in a saucepan and heating until the sugar has dissolved. When the cake comes out of the oven make some holes in the top of it with a skewer and pour the lemon syrup all over it, leave the cake in the tin until it is completely cooled.
This recipe was shared with Darina Allen by the late Jim Tynan.