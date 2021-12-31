Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: A Middle Eastern feast of spiced spatchcock chicken 

I have two new ingredients to recommend to you this week. Both are staples in Middle Eastern cooking and are just delicious. Sumac is a beautiful spice made from dried berries. It looks a bit like a dark chilli powder but tastes entirely different. It has a lovely tart, citrus-like flavour and works beautifully with chicken. It is very versatile, try it sprinkled over poached eggs for something a little different, or over some Greek yoghurt to make a simple dip. You will find sumac in larger supermarkets or in Asian or specialist food stores. It is a lovely ingredient, well worth having in your spice drawer.

Pomegranate molasses is a dark, rich syrup made from pomegranate juice. It has a wonderful sweet and sour flavour and works beautifully in both savoury and sweet dishes. You will likely need to get this from a speciality food shop, again, most good Asian supermarkets will stock it. A little of this goes a long way, but it is a very versatile ingredient.