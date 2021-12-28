How long do Christmas leftovers last and the perfect turkey curry to make today

Today is the last day to eat your leftover turkey and ham, as long as it has been stored properly in the fridge, according to the experts at Safefood.

If you have a large amount of meat left, you can still freeze it and it will last for up to six months. Turkey can be shredded into the leftover gravy and frozen in an oven tray ready to be topped with a sheet of puff pastry once defrosted, and ham can be diced and frozen, making it easy to add to fried rice or stir-fries with ease.