How long do Christmas leftovers last and the perfect turkey curry to make today

Today is the last day to eat your leftover turkey and ham, as long as it has been stored properly in the fridge, according to the experts at Safefood.
If you have a large amount of meat left, you can still freeze it and it will last for up to six months. Turkey can be shredded into the leftover gravy and frozen in an oven tray ready to be topped with a sheet of puff pastry once defrosted, and ham can be diced and frozen, making it easy to add to fried rice or stir-fries with ease.
If you are re-heating food, make sure that it is only re-heated once and throw away any high-risk food that has been standing at room temperature for more than two hours.
If you're like me, you have lots of small pieces of Christmas cheese leftover. I like to grate the hard cheeses like Cheddar, Parmesan and Manchego into a container, pop into the freezer and use for mac and cheese or topping lasagne.
Today is a perfect day to make use of frozen vol-au-vent. Whip up a white sauce and add turkey ham or even sausage meat stuffing before spooning into the baked pastry shells.
Turkey curry
This curry sauce will transform your festive leftovers
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tbsp coconut oil
2 onions chopped
4-5 cloves garlic
Thumb size piece of ginger grated
2 tbsp medium curry powder
1 tsp garam masala
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp chilli flakes
10 apricots
3 apples peeled and chopped roughly
3 peppers deseeded and chopped roughly
2 tbsp tomato purée
700ml chicken or vegetable stock
Salt and pepper
Leftover turkey
Basmati rice, to serve
Method
Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat.
Add the onions and cook until softened.
Add the garlic, ginger and spices and cook for three minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the apricots, apples, peppers, tomato purée and stock and bring to the boil.
Reduce the heat and cover and simmer for 40-60 minutes. You can divide this into portions and put in containers in the freezer for later use.
Use a hand blender to blend if you like a smooth curry sauce.
Add the turkey meat to the sauce and heat until the meat is piping hot. Serve with basmati rice.