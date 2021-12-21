Taste test: The best shop-bought Christmas stuffing on shelves this year

Take the guesswork out of what stuffing to buy for Christmas dinner with our round up of the most delicious readymade ones of 2021
If you are short on time, these shop-bought stuffings tick all the boxes.

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 10:00
Dee Laffan

Tesco Finest Wild Sage and Buttered Onion Stuffing €3 

Verdict: This is the quintessential classic Christmas stuffing and it is a favourite for a reason. As soon as it gets from a shop-bought stuffing.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 

ALDI Specially Selected Smoked Bacon & Buttered Leek Stuffing €2.99

Verdict: Irresistible combination of crisp bacon chunks and finely chopped leeks. This is delicious.

Rating: 5 out of 5 

Dunnes Simply Better Handmade Cranberry, Apricot & Clementine Ciabatta Stuffing €3 

Verdict: This is a fantastic stuffing that is full of flavour, and the gorgeous mix of fruit with the texture from the ciabatta crumbs, makes it a star on the plate.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 

SuperValu Signature Tastes Wild Sage & Red Onion Stuffing €3.45 

Verdict: A lovely stuffing that lives up to the classic flavours it contains. Crowd pleaser!

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 

LIDL Deluxe Sage & Onion Cornbread Stuffing €2.99 

Verdict: This may have the classic flavours but this is far from ordinary. Same great flavours with the addition of cornbread that makes it lighter but yet a richer flavour. If you’re looking for something a little different but not too different, this is perfect.

Rating: 4 out of 5

