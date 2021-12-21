Taste test: The best shop-bought Christmas stuffing on shelves this year

Tesco Finest Wild Sage and Buttered Onion Stuffing €3

Verdict: This is the quintessential classic Christmas stuffing and it is a favourite for a reason. As soon as it gets from a shop-bought stuffing.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

ALDI Specially Selected Smoked Bacon & Buttered Leek Stuffing €2.99

Verdict: Irresistible combination of crisp bacon chunks and finely chopped leeks. This is delicious.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Dunnes Simply Better Handmade Cranberry, Apricot & Clementine Ciabatta Stuffing €3

Verdict: This is a fantastic stuffing that is full of flavour, and the gorgeous mix of fruit with the texture from the ciabatta crumbs, makes it a star on the plate.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SuperValu Signature Tastes Wild Sage & Red Onion Stuffing €3.45

Verdict: A lovely stuffing that lives up to the classic flavours it contains. Crowd pleaser!

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

LIDL Deluxe Sage & Onion Cornbread Stuffing €2.99

Verdict: This may have the classic flavours but this is far from ordinary. Same great flavours with the addition of cornbread that makes it lighter but yet a richer flavour. If you’re looking for something a little different but not too different, this is perfect.

Rating: 4 out of 5