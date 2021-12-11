Michelle Darmody: Jam tarts may be retro but they are always delicious

Having a nice pot of jam in the cupboard is handy when whipping up a variety of treats.
Homemade jam is wonderful if you have the time to make it. When I do get the time, I try to make a large batch so that it stretches through the winter months. You can also freeze berries or fruit when in season and make jam later in the year if you wish.
The high sugar content of jam or preserves ensures that they last for months once jarred correctly. Apricot jam is a classic, particularly in continental Europe. It tends to be made with ripe, juicy apricots and creates a lush golden preserve that is an ideal ingredient in many baking recipes.
Nearer to Christmas the jammy sandwiches can be baked as a gift for friends and family. The trick is to keep the biscuit dough cold, so you get a nice crisp biscuit which contrasts with the sweet and gooey jam filling.
Strawberry and black pepper jammy sandwiches
These biscuits are perfect for making with kids
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
100g cold butter, cubed
200g plain flour, sieved
½ tsp freshly-cracked black pepper
¼ tsp ground nutmeg
100g golden caster sugar
1 small egg lightly beaten
3 tbsp strawberry jam
Method
Rub the butter into the flour, black pepper, nutmeg and sugar until it looks like rough breadcrumbs. Slowly add the egg to bring the dough together. Wrap it in baking parchment and place it into the fridge for two hours or overnight.
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.
Roll the dough to about 5 millimetres in thickness and cut out 20 circles. Place 12 of them on one of the baking trays. Cut stars or hearts out of the centre of the other 8 then re-roll the cut-out pieces to make the other 4 circles, cutting the centre from these as well.
Bake for about 10 minutes until golden. Once cool enough to handle, place on a wire rack to cool completely.
Spoon some jam on the full circles and place the other biscuits on top.
Apricot open tart
Serve these pastries for breakfast or with morning coffee
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course IEC-recipe-root
Ingredients
a large sheet of puff pastry about 400g
3 tbs apricot jam
¼ tbsp orange juice
½ tbsp golden caster sugar and a little more for sprinkling
4 apricots halved
Method
Preheat your oven to 190°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.
Cut your sheet of pastry into four squares and place them onto the lined baking trays.
Mix your jam, juice, and sugar and toss the apricot pieces in the mixture. They should be a bit sticky but not too wet as this will soften the pastry. Place the apricot in the centre of the pastry and spread the jam mixture around it. Pull the sides in to make a pocket. Pinch them to seal the pastry.
Sprinkle with some more sugar and bake for 20-25 minutes, until the pastry is golden and the apricot soft.
Leave to sit on the tray until cool enough to handle then place on a wire rack to cool completely.