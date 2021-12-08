A Cork restaurant is serving a cocktail made with Ballymaloe cranberry sauce

The Naughty and Spice is well worth a trip to the city 
The Naughty and Spice is available at Cork's Cornmarket restaurant.

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 12:00
Ciara McDonnell

If you find yourself in the vicinity of the Cornstore restaurant in Cork city this festive season, you'll be able to enjoy a cocktail made with Ballymaloe cranberry sauce. 

The 'Naughty and Spice' is a gin-based cocktail with Ballymaloe Cranberry and Mór Wild Berry Gin Sauce. As well as gin and the sauce, the Naughty and Spice also contains fresh rosemary, nutmeg, lemon juice and Cointreau.

The cocktail was created to celebrate a partnership between Ballymaloe Foods and Mór Irish Gin to create a limited edition cranberry sauce. It is the latest in a series of collaborations between the Cork-based company and Irish producers and restaurants. 

Earlier this year, the company worked with CoqBull restaurants in Cork and Limerick to create a limited-edition burger using its fiery and original relish.

Maxine Hyde, General Manager of Ballymaloe Foods says that the partnership was a natural one.

"When we tested their Wild Berry Gin with our cranberry sauce the flavour was great. We always aim to bring something new to our consumers at Christmas and feel that limited edition sauces work well and were delighted to be able to work with Mór on this."

Ballymaloe Cranberry and Mór Wild Berry Gin Sauce, €2.99, will be stocked in supermarkets around the country including Tesco, Dunnes and SuperValu.

