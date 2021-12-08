A Cork restaurant is serving a cocktail made with Ballymaloe cranberry sauce

If you find yourself in the vicinity of the Cornstore restaurant in Cork city this festive season, you'll be able to enjoy a cocktail made with Ballymaloe cranberry sauce.

The 'Naughty and Spice' is a gin-based cocktail with Ballymaloe Cranberry and Mór Wild Berry Gin Sauce. As well as gin and the sauce, the Naughty and Spice also contains fresh rosemary, nutmeg, lemon juice and Cointreau.