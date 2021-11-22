Cooking shortcuts: Seven kitchen hacks to make quicker dinners

1. There is no such thing as a 'cheat' ingredient

Pre-cut vegetables are the reliable friend of time-poor midweek cooks. Stock up on pre-cut frozen veggies to cut your prep by at least ten minutes. Pouches of cooked rice are the mainstay of fried rice and nasi goreng in under ten minutes and a packet of fresh tortellini can be turned into a pasta bake in no time.

2. Make more than you think

Making a little extra of everything can reap huge benefits in the time stakes. For example, you are making mashed potato tonight, make double. Then, take a batch of bolognese from last week's cook in the freezer, spread with potato and place in the fridge for tomorrow to be topped with grated cheese and baked for 40 minutes. Delicious.

3. Organise from the time you do the shop

When you get home from the shop, divide the meat into containers and marinate before popping it in the freezer. That way, you just have to slide the meat out of the freezer in the morning for a flavour-filled base to that night's dinner.

Denis Cotter's chard with couscous is a quick and easy side. Click for recipe.

4. Remember the superquick foods

Couscous is ready almost instantly and when spiced with turmeric, cumin, garlic and lemon is the perfect accompaniment to lamb chops or grilled chicken. Eggs are the original fast food, and omelettes are wonderful (and delicious) vehicles for leftover vegetables and meat.

5. Pimp your pantry

Ramen noodles may be instant, but they are also delicious. For a meal that hits all the high points, cook a packet of ramen and serve topped with a fried egg and some thinly sliced veg and for the adults in the family, a hot sauce.

6. Go for a traybake

When in doubt, choose a traybake. Comforting, delicious and low on washing up, serve in the tin and encourage the family to dig in.

7. Try sandwich night

A hugely popular event in our house, sandwich night is a make-your-own extravaganza. Lay out rolls or fresh bread with all the ingredients for epic sandwiches and encourage everyone to make their own. Basically an indoor picnic, during winter we serve mugs of soup too.