'It's a bit like a pooey porridge': The Great British Bake Off semi-final takes no prisoners 

It's Semi-Final Week in the Great British Bake Off and Chigs, Crystelle, Giuseppe and Jürgen have made it this far, but who will leave the tent tonight?
That’s it for another #ExtraSlice! We hope you can join us at the same time next week to peruse Pâtisserie Week (aka the Semi Final 😱). pic.twitter.com/RNAivSF5aj— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 12, 2021
There is no doubt that things are extremely stressful as a multi-layered signature causes Cryshelle to feel as though she is giving birth, a technical causes Chigs to shout "I ain't got a clue what's going on," and poor aul Jürgen dyes his hands red while navigating what looks like a fantastical showstoppers ever seen in the tent.
What lies in store for our Semi Finalists tonight? Take it away bakers! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/QaF17lNaxd— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 16, 2021
Guiseppe tries to hold it together when Matt tells him that his crème pâtissiere looks a "bit like a pooey porridge, at this stage," and it's unclear who will be crowned Star Baker. It's all to play for.
Watch The Great British Bake Off tonight at 8 pm on Channel 4.
Bakewell tart
Delight in this dense, traditional bakewell tart with raspberry jam and almonds, perfect with a pot of afternoon tea
Servings12
Preparation Time1 hours 15 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time1 hours 45 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
225g flour
1 pinch of salt
140g cold butter, cut into cubes
55g plus 125g caster sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
125g butter at room temperature
125g ground almonds
zest of 2 oranges
1 tsp almond essence
1 tbsp raspberry jam
handful of slivered almonds
Method
Mix the flour and salt together and rub in the cold butter until it looks like rough breadcrumbs, do not over mix.
Stir the 55g of sugar into one of the eggs, mix it lightly until it begins to dissolve. Add this to the flour with a fork.
Bring everything together with your hands then rest the pastry for an hour in the fridge or overnight.
Heat your oven to 200°C and prepare a 9in round tin.
Roll the pastry to fit the tin and gently press it into the base. Cover with a layer of parchment and some beans to weight it down.
Bake blind for a quarter of an hour and remove, set aside to cool a little.
Cream the 125g of soft butter and 125g of caster sugar together until pale.
Add the ground almonds, one egg, the orange zest and the almond essence and mix together well.
Spread the jam over the pastry case and then spoon the almond mixture on top, level out with a palette knife.
Sprinkle with the slivered almonds and bake at 180°C for 30 to 35 minutes until golden on top and a skewer comes out clean.