'It's a bit like a pooey porridge': The Great British Bake Off semi-final takes no prisoners 

It's Semi-Final Week in the Great British Bake Off and Chigs, Crystelle, Giuseppe and Jürgen have made it this far, but who will leave the tent tonight?

There is no doubt that things are extremely stressful as a multi-layered signature causes Cryshelle to feel as though she is giving birth, a technical causes Chigs to shout "I ain't got a clue what's going on," and poor aul Jürgen dyes his hands red while navigating what looks like a fantastical showstoppers ever seen in the tent.

Guiseppe tries to hold it together when Matt tells him that his crème pâtissiere looks a "bit like a pooey porridge, at this stage," and it's unclear who will be crowned Star Baker. It's all to play for.

Watch The Great British Bake Off tonight at 8 pm on Channel 4.

