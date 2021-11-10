Irish Examiner writers win big at the Irish Food Writing Awards

The first Irish Food Writing Awards took place on Wednesday night at a ceremony which took place at Dublin's Fallon & Byrne restaurant followed by a post-ceremony event at The Merrion Hotel.

The leading lights of the Irish food writing world were joined by international chefs and writers including chef and broadcaster Mark Hix, wine critic Fiona Beckett, US food author Adrian Miller and award-winning cookbook author, cookery teacher and chef Charlotte Pike at a ceremony that was positively fizzing with excitement.