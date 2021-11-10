Irish Examiner writers win big at the Irish Food Writing Awards

Irish Examiner food columnists Joe McNamee and Michelle Darmody were honoured at the ceremony 
Irish Examiner writers win big at the Irish Food Writing Awards

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 20:25
Ciara McDonnell

The first Irish Food Writing Awards took place on Wednesday night at a ceremony which took place at Dublin's Fallon & Byrne restaurant followed by a post-ceremony event at The Merrion Hotel.

The leading lights of the Irish food writing world were joined by international chefs and writers including chef and broadcaster Mark Hix, wine critic Fiona Beckett, US food author Adrian Miller and award-winning cookbook author, cookery teacher and chef Charlotte Pike at a ceremony that was positively fizzing with excitement.

Founded by Suzanne Campbell and Paul O'Connor, the awards reward excellence in writing and content production on Irish food. Categories were open to writers, journalists, chefs, bloggers, broadcasters, photographers and those who promote Irish food on social media, and Irish Examiner writers were recognised across the board.

The awards received over 200 entries across 15 categories, judged by a panel that included some of the world's top names in food and drink such as Rene Redzepi from Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, broadcaster Jay Rayner and restaurant critic Tom Parker Bowles.

Joe McNamee and Michelle Darmody with their awards. Picture: Paul Sherwood.

Weekend Magazine food columnist and restaurant reviewer Joe McNamee took home the award for Restaurant Writing, judged by Tom Parker Bowles and Xanthe Clay. Columnist Michelle Darmody won an award for her extensive writing on the importance of sustainability in food and Jess Murphy of Kai restaurant in Galway was first to congratulate her, tweeting “Big win. Delighted for Michelle.” Weekend drinks writer Leslie Williams was honoured to be among the finalists in the Wine Writing award, having sifted through a whopping 104 columns for his entry.

Regular contributor to both Feelgood and Weekend Magazine, Caroline Hennessey was thrilled to take home the prize for Online Food Writing. Irish Examiner columnist Colm O’Gorman was shortlisted for the Irish Cookery Writing Award, missing out to Lilly Higgins, who took home the prize. “I’m absolutely delighted for her,” O’Gorman said.

Irish Examiner writers win big at the Irish Food Writing Awards

