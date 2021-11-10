Mark Moriarty on the best spots in Cork for lunch, a Michelin-starred dinner and a pint

Last night Mark Moriarty ate a chicken burger for his dinner. Not just any chicken burger mind, it was a Korean-fried one from Dublin restaurant Chimac with a side of fries covered in ‘a load of bacon and cheese'. This evening, he is practising a recipe for an opera cake he is making for a dinner attended by 200 of the world’s most promising chefs. No pressure, then.

The cake served with coffee and soy ice cream is a testament to how far Moriarty has come in his relatively short career. In 2015, aged 23, he picked up the San Pellegrino Young Chef award, and since then has returned every year with his fellow winners to cook at the gala awards dinner. The best part of this experience is that Massimo Bottura, widely considered the best chef in the world, oversees the kitchen for the evening. “It’s some experience, alright,” laughs Moriarty.

World-renowned chef Massimo Bottura. Picture: Getty.

Dublin by birth, Mark Moriarty spent much of his childhood in his father's home county, Kerry. He often went fishing in Ventry. “We always had a fishing boat, so I had access to loads of great seafood as a kid and, unbeknownst to myself, was learning about flavours as we cooked what we caught at home.”

The product of a childhood spent watching super chefs on the television, Moriarty was captivated by Heston Blumenthal and Gordon as a young teenager. He spent three summers working at the Chart House in Dingle, which he says was the making of the chef he would become. “I cried a lot but it was a great opening to being a chef, and the fact that I survived there meant that I felt I could keep going.”

Fiercely ambitious, the young chef went on to work with Kevin Thornton, moving to the Greenhouse on Dawson Street in 2012. Following his award, he went to Melbourne to work under renowned chef Andrew McConnell at Cutler and Co.

“I learned so much about the business of being a restauranteur from Andrew,” he says. “As a chef, you can get pigeonholed, doing 12-plate meals for 30 people in a restaurant and that's fine but it's also good to see how you scale that up to 150 people on a Saturday night. Andrew is certainly a business mind that I tapped into.”

We are talking because of the third series of Mark’s television show Beyond The Menu, airing on Wednesday nights on RTÉ One at 7.30 pm. Telling the stories of the people behind the food that we want to eat, Moriarty aims to give an insider’s perspective to the Irish food industry. “I think as chefs, we are really good at showcasing the best we have in Ireland because we know about the people who make the best produce, but we forget that everybody doesn’t have this knowledge. So in Beyond The Menu, we redress that.”

There has never been more food innovation on the island of Ireland, he says. “Despite the huge spanners that Covid has thrown into the industry, as a whole, I am exceptionally positive. When I started cooking professionally ten years ago, there were seven Michelin-starred restaurants in Ireland. Now there are 22. That says it all, doesn’t it?”

It’s not just the fancy food, though. Moriarty says the explosion of café culture we see across the country and incredible food trucks and delis that have popped up all over the island are examples of the quality of the food we produce here.

“Every year, the levels of all food produced in Ireland are getting better and better, and that's driven by people who are passionate about it, and also driven by the public interest in food.”

I ask him where he likes to eat when he's in Cork. “It’s the Farmgate Café. I have to go there every time I’m down, I love it. I order their soup and one of the sandwiches and it’s amazing.

"Out in West Cork, I’ve eaten some of the best food. I spent very little time out there until I started doing this show and it’s like this microcosm of amazing food. Look at Ballydehob. You have a Michelin-starred pub [Restaurant Chestnut] doing amazing food, you’ve got Levis where you can have your pint and then you have this café Budds, which does the most amazing food – like, where would you get it?”