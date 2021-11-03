What's for dinner tonight? Five things to do with a packet of minced beef

Bobotie
This South African curry combines tender lamb in a creamy, garlicky sauce on sandwich loaf bread with delicate hints of chilli
Servings8
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time50 mins
CourseMain
CuisineSouth African
Ingredients
30ml oil
4 tbsp butter
450g lamb, freshly minced
2 onions, chopped
2 garlic cloves, crushed
110g carrot, grated
2 tsp curry powder
1 tsp ground coriander
2½ tsp ground ginger
3 tsp fresh herbs, finely chopped
1 tsp turmeric
½ tsp cinnamon
1 tsp sugar to taste
a piece of red chilli
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
15g almonds, chopped
lemon leaves or 2 tsp lemon rind, finely grated
15ml wine vinegar
2 x 2.5cm slices of bread, soaked in water, drained and squeezed dry
250ml buttermilk
2 eggs
salt
pepper
2½ tsp turmeric
Method
Heat the butter and oil, add onion and garlic and cook until soft.
Add mince and stir well.
Add grated carrot, spices, chilli, seasoning, chopped almonds and lemon rind. Stir well and continue to cook until the flavours mingle.
Stir in the soaked and squeezed bread, and the wine vinegar.
Mix well, taste and correct seasoning.
Put the meat into a shallow rectangular baking dish and smooth over.
Whisk all the ingredients together for the topping, check the seasoning and strain over the meat.
Bake at once in a preheated oven at 180°C until topping is set and golden.
Old-fashioned meatballs in tomato sauce
This rich sauce can be used for may different things, it is often handy to make a double batch and use it in a vegetarian dish another night
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
dash of olive oil
1 onion finely chopped
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 tins of tomatoes
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
1 bunch of thyme, removed from the stalk
1 tsp honey
bunch of basil, removed from the stalk
340g minced beef
bunch of parsley, finely chopped
85g Parmesan, grated
½ tbsp tomato purée
25g breadcrumbs
1 egg
Method
Heat the oil in a large saucepan and saute the onion until it turns translucent, add the garlic and stir fry for a minute then add the tomatoes, vinegar and thyme. Allow to bubble away over a low heat with a lid on for 20 minutes.
Add the honey and basil and taste and season. Allow to bubble away for another ten minutes or so.
In the meantime put the mince into a bowl and add the parsley, Parmesan, purée and breadcrumbs as well as some seasoning. Stir it all together then stir through the egg.
Roll about a soup spoon of the mixture into a ball and fry it in a pan of heated oil, turning them so that they cook through.
Spaghetti is the most typical pasta served with meatballs but any other shapes will do. You can either toss the meat balls in the sauce or spoon it over them.
Savoury mince
Batch cook this savoury beef mince made with carrots, tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs as a base for dinners throughout the week
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time50 mins
Total Time60 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2 medium onions, finely diced
2 medium carrots, peeled and diced
1 stick of celery, finely diced
2 garlic cloves, finely diced
500g good beef mince
1 tsp dried parsley
1 tsp dried oregano or marjoram
1 tbsp tomato purée
1 tin of chopped tomatoes
200ml beef stock
1 tbsp Worcester sauce
sea salt
black pepper
rapeseed or extra virgin olive oil
Method
In a large casserole (Dutch oven) heat the oil over medium high heat and add the onions, garlic and celery, seasoning lightly with sea salt. Move around the pan, until the onion starts to soften a little and become translucent.
Add the carrot and continue cooking for another 10 minutes or so, turning the heat down to medium if you need.
Add the mince, and a good pinch of salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
Move the mince around the casserole, breaking it up with the wooden spoon and letting it brown for around five to six minutes before adding the tomato purée and mixed herbs.
Cook for a further five minutes.
Add the tinned tomatoes, Worcester sauce and beef stock.
Season lightly and turn the heat down low, letting it simmer gently, uncovered for 40 minutes to an hour, stirring from time to time. The final consistency should be a nice thick sauce, not too liquid and rich in colour and flavour.
American-style sloppy joes
This is a version of a sandwich that is an all-American classic, consisting of minced beef cooked in a spicy tomato sauce, often with the addition of kidney beans
Servings4
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseMain
CuisineAmerican
Ingredients
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
50g raw chorizo, diced
350g lean minced beef
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 green pepper, diced
1 fresh small green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional)
140g tomato purée
3 tbsp dark brown muscovado sugar
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp honey
2 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 × 400g tin of kidney beans in chilli sauce
4-6 burger buns
1 Little Gem lettuce, shredded
100g cheddar cheese, grated
handful of mixed hot chillies in brine or sliced jalapeño chillies, drained (optional)
sea salt
freshly ground black pepper
Method
Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over a medium heat. Add the chorizo and cook until it just starts to release its oil, then add the minced beef. Stir-fry until the meat starts to brown, breaking up any lumps with a wooden spoon. Add the onion, green pepper and chilli (if using) and continue to cook for another 5 minutes or so, until the vegetables are beginning to soften.
Add the tomato purée, sugar, vinegar, honey, mustard and Worcestershire sauce and stir until well combined, then stir in the beans. Season to taste, then bring to a simmer and cook for another 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is nice and thick.
Toast the burger buns under the grill. Arrange the lettuce on the bottom of each bun, then spoon over the sloppy Joe beef mixture. Scatter the grated cheddar on top with the hot chillies (if using), then sandwich together with the tops of the buns.
Neven Maguire’s bestselling Midweek Meals is published by Gill Books, priced €22.99
Chocolate beef chilli
Chilli turns gloriously rich when you add a small bit of dark chocolate. You don't taste it, don't worry - it deepens the flavour and makes this dish a crowd-pleaser every time
Servings6
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time2 hours 15 mins
Total Time2 hours 30 mins
CourseMain
CuisineAmerican
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
300g minced beef
1 small white onion, diced
3-inch fresh ginger, grated
3 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp dried chili flakes
100g smoked bacon lardons
100g chorizo, cut into small pieces
150ml red wine
1 x 400g tin cherry tomatoes
300ml water
1 tbsp brown sugar
2 tsp fresh or dried oregano
2 bay leaves
1 tbsp tomato ketchup
50g dark chocolate, grated
400g kidney beans
Method
- Place a casserole dish over a medium heat. Pour in one tablespoon of vegetable oil, and stir in the minced beef, cook until browned. Then remove the browned minced beef to a plate.
Pour the other tablespoon of vegetable oil in the dish and stir in the onions, fresh ginger and garlic.
Allow to cook for two minutes, then stir in the ground cumin, cinnamon and chili flakes, and cook for another minute. Next stir in the pancetta and chorizo, and cook while stirring for three minutes.
Return the browned minced beef to the dish, and stir well. Pour in the tinned tomatoes, water, brown sugar, dried oregano and ketchup. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, stir well. Cover and allow to cook for 90 minutes on a low heat.
4. Remove the lid and stir in the grated chocolate and kidney beans. Leave to simmer for another 20 minutes and then serve with basmati rice.