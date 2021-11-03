What's for dinner tonight? Five things to do with a packet of minced beef

Stuck for inspiration when it comes to what to do with the beef mince in your fridge? From South African comfort food to Neven Maguire's midweek Sloppy Joes, we've got the answer
If you've got a packet of minced beef lurking in your fridge then we've got the solution for you.

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 09:52
Ciara McDonnell

Bobotie

recipe by:Darina Allen

This South African curry combines tender lamb in a creamy, garlicky sauce on sandwich loaf bread with delicate hints of chilli

Servings

8

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

South African

Ingredients

  • 30ml oil

  • 4 tbsp butter

  • 450g lamb, freshly minced

  • 2 onions, chopped

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 110g carrot, grated

  • 2 tsp curry powder

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • 2½ tsp ground ginger

  • 3 tsp fresh herbs, finely chopped 

  • 1 tsp turmeric

  • ½ tsp cinnamon

  • 1 tsp sugar to taste 

  • a piece of red chilli

  • 1 tsp salt

  • 1 tsp pepper

  • 15g almonds, chopped

  • lemon leaves or 2 tsp lemon rind, finely grated

  • 15ml wine vinegar

  • 2 x 2.5cm slices of bread, soaked in water, drained and squeezed dry

  • 250ml buttermilk

  • 2  eggs

  • salt

  • pepper

  • 2½ tsp turmeric

Method

  1. Heat the butter and oil, add onion and garlic and cook until soft.

  2. Add mince and stir well.

  3. Add grated carrot, spices, chilli, seasoning, chopped almonds and lemon rind. Stir well and continue to cook until the flavours mingle.

  4. Stir in the soaked and squeezed bread, and the wine vinegar.

  5. Mix well, taste and correct seasoning.

  6. Put the meat into a shallow rectangular baking dish and smooth over.

  7. Whisk all the ingredients together for the topping, check the seasoning and strain over the meat.

  8. Bake at once in a preheated oven at 180°C until topping is set and golden.

Old-fashioned meatballs in tomato sauce

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

This rich sauce can be used for may different things, it is often handy to make a double batch and use it in a vegetarian dish another night

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • dash of olive oil

  • 1 onion finely chopped

  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

  • 2 tins of tomatoes

  • 1 tbsp red wine vinegar

  • 1 bunch of thyme, removed from the stalk

  • 1 tsp honey

  • bunch of basil, removed from the stalk

  • 340g minced beef

  • bunch of parsley, finely chopped

  • 85g Parmesan, grated

  • ½ tbsp tomato purée

  • 25g breadcrumbs

  • 1 egg

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and saute the onion until it turns translucent, add the garlic and stir fry for a minute then add the tomatoes, vinegar and thyme. Allow to bubble away over a low heat with a lid on for 20 minutes.

  2. Add the honey and basil and taste and season. Allow to bubble away for another ten minutes or so.

  3. In the meantime put the mince into a bowl and add the parsley, Parmesan, purée and breadcrumbs as well as some seasoning. Stir it all together then stir through the egg.

  4. Roll about a soup spoon of the mixture into a ball and fry it in a pan of heated oil, turning them so that they cook through.

  5. Spaghetti is the most typical pasta served with meatballs but any other shapes will do. You can either toss the meat balls in the sauce or spoon it over them.

Savoury mince

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

Batch cook this savoury beef mince made with carrots, tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs as a base for dinners throughout the week

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

50 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 medium onions, finely diced

  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

  • 1 stick of celery, finely diced

  • 2 garlic cloves, finely diced

  • 500g good beef mince

  • 1 tsp dried parsley

  • 1 tsp dried oregano or marjoram

  • 1 tbsp tomato purée

  • 1 tin of chopped tomatoes

  • 200ml beef stock

  • 1 tbsp Worcester sauce

  • sea salt

  • black pepper

  • rapeseed or extra virgin olive oil

Method

  1. In a large casserole (Dutch oven) heat the oil over medium high heat and add the onions, garlic and celery, seasoning lightly with sea salt. Move around the pan, until the onion starts to soften a little and become translucent.

  2. Add the carrot and continue cooking for another 10 minutes or so, turning the heat down to medium if you need.

  3. Add the mince, and a good pinch of salt and freshly cracked black pepper.

  4. Move the mince around the casserole, breaking it up with the wooden spoon and letting it brown for around five to six minutes before adding the tomato purée and mixed herbs.

  5. Cook for a further five minutes.

  6. Add the tinned tomatoes, Worcester sauce and beef stock.

  7. Season lightly and turn the heat down low, letting it simmer gently, uncovered for 40 minutes to an hour, stirring from time to time. The final consistency should be a nice thick sauce, not too liquid and rich in colour and flavour.

American-style sloppy joes

recipe by:Neven Maguire

This is a version of a sandwich that is an all-American classic, consisting of minced beef cooked in a spicy tomato sauce, often with the addition of kidney beans

Servings

4

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp rapeseed oil

  • 50g raw chorizo, diced 

  • 350g lean minced beef 

  • 1 small onion, finely chopped 

  • 1 green pepper, diced 

  • 1 fresh small green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional) 

  • 140g tomato purée 

  • 3 tbsp dark brown muscovado sugar 

  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar 

  • 1 tbsp honey 

  • 2 tsp Dijon mustard 

  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce 

  • 1 × 400g tin of kidney beans in chilli sauce 

  • 4-6 burger buns 

  • 1 Little Gem lettuce, shredded 

  • 100g cheddar cheese, grated 

  • handful of mixed hot chillies in brine or sliced jalapeño chillies, drained (optional) 

  • sea salt

  • freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over a medium heat. Add the chorizo and cook until it just starts to release its oil, then add the minced beef. Stir-fry until the meat starts to brown, breaking up any lumps with a wooden spoon. Add the onion, green pepper and chilli (if using) and continue to cook for another 5 minutes or so, until the vegetables are beginning to soften.

  2. Add the tomato purée, sugar, vinegar, honey, mustard and Worcestershire sauce and stir until well combined, then stir in the beans. Season to taste, then bring to a simmer and cook for another 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is nice and thick.

  3. Toast the burger buns under the grill. Arrange the lettuce on the bottom of each bun, then spoon over the sloppy Joe beef mixture. Scatter the grated cheddar on top with the hot chillies (if using), then sandwich together with the tops of the buns.

    Neven Maguire’s bestselling Midweek Meals is published by Gill Books, priced €22.99

Chocolate beef chilli

recipe by:Clodagh McKenna

Chilli turns gloriously rich when you add a small bit of dark chocolate. You don't taste it, don't worry - it deepens the flavour and makes this dish a crowd-pleaser every time

Servings

6

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

2 hours 15 mins

Total Time

2 hours 30 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 300g minced beef

  • 1 small white onion, diced

  • 3-inch fresh ginger, grated

  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 1 tsp dried chili flakes

  • 100g smoked bacon lardons

  • 100g chorizo, cut into small pieces

  • 150ml red wine

  • 1 x 400g tin cherry tomatoes

  • 300ml water

  • 1 tbsp brown sugar

  • 2 tsp fresh or dried oregano

  • 2 bay leaves

  • 1 tbsp tomato ketchup

  • 50g dark chocolate, grated

  • 400g kidney beans

Method

  1. Place a casserole dish over a medium heat. Pour in one tablespoon of vegetable oil, and stir in the minced beef, cook until browned. Then remove the browned minced beef to a plate.

  2. Pour the other tablespoon of vegetable oil in the dish and stir in the onions, fresh ginger and garlic.

  3. Allow to cook for two minutes, then stir in the ground cumin, cinnamon and chili flakes, and cook for another minute. Next stir in the pancetta and chorizo, and cook while stirring for three minutes.

  4. Return the browned minced beef to the dish, and stir well. Pour in the tinned tomatoes, water, brown sugar, dried oregano and ketchup. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, stir well. Cover and allow to cook for 90 minutes on a low heat.

  5. 4. Remove the lid and stir in the grated chocolate and kidney beans. Leave to simmer for another 20 minutes and then serve with basmati rice.

