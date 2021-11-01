What's for dinner? Try these 10-minute meals from Clodagh McKenna's new book 

Divided into recipes that take 10, 20 and 30 minutes, In Minutes by Clodagh McKenna (Octopus) has over 80 recipes designed to work in households where time is not at a premium.

Using store cupboard ingredients, and with lots of great ideas for recipe swaps, this cookbook is perfect for those of us who find ourselves paralysed when we don't have every single ingredient on the list. With the help of McKenna's handy tips, novice cooks will be winging it in no time.