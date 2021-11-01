What's for dinner? Try these 10-minute meals from Clodagh McKenna's new book 

Divided into recipes that take 10, 20 and 30 minutes, In Minutes by Clodagh McKenna (Octopus) has over 80 recipes designed to work in households where time is not at a premium.
Using store cupboard ingredients, and with lots of great ideas for recipe swaps, this cookbook is perfect for those of us who find ourselves paralysed when we don't have every single ingredient on the list. With the help of McKenna's handy tips, novice cooks will be winging it in no time.
Linguine puttanesca
If you aren’t a fan of anchovies, I get it. Neither am I usually, but I love them in this sauce. If you’re not convinced, then just add an extra tablespoon of capers instead
Servings2
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time10 mins
CourseMain
CuisineItalian
Ingredients
200g (7oz) linguine
2 tbsp olive oil
200g (7oz) canned cherry tomatoes
2 garlic cloves, crushed
4 anchovy fillets, roughly chopped
1 teaspoon chilli flakes
1 tablespoon capers, rinsed
12 black olives, pitted and chopped
a handful of basil leaves
sea salt and freshly ground black
pepper
Method
Cook the linguine in a large pan of salted boiling water for 9 minutes or until the pasta is cooked. Drain and reserve half a cup of the pasta cooking water.
While the pasta is cooking, place a frying pan over a medium heat and add the olive oil. Stir in the tomatoes and a pinch of salt and cook over a high heat for 2–3 minutes, stirring often.
Stir in the garlic, anchovies and chilli flakes. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in the capers and olives and cook for a further minute. Add the cooked linguine and reserved pasta cooking water to the sauce and stir well.
Divide the linguine puttanesca between two bowls, season with pepper and tear over the basil leaves just before serving.
In Minutes by Clodagh McKenna is published by Octopus Publishing and is out now.
Nutty chicken
Delicious, chargrilled pieces of chicken, coated in an addictive peanut sauce that takes just 5 minutes to make!
Servings4
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time10 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
4 skinless, boneless chicken thigh fillets, cut into strips
½ cucumber, diced
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon caster sugar
250g (9oz) packet of pre-cooked,
microwave coconut rice
½ small red onion, sliced
pinch of chilli flakes
For the marinade:
1 tablespoon peanut oil
¾ teaspoon ground turmeric
½ teaspoon mild curry powder
1 garlic clove, grated
1 teaspoon caster sugar
½ teaspoon salt
For the peanut satay sauce:
165ml (5½fl oz) can of coconut milk
4 tablespoons crunchy peanut butter
juice of ½ lime
½ teaspoon lemongrass paste
1cm (½in) piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated
½ tablespoon mild curry powder
½ tablespoon dark soft brown sugar
1 tablespoon light soy sauce
Method
First, make the peanut satay sauce. Place all the ingredients in a small saucepan over a medium heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, put the chicken thighs in a glass bowl, add the marinade ingredients and mix well until the thighs are evenly coated.
Heat a griddle pan until smoking hot. Place the marinated chicken in the pan and cook for 3 minutes on each side, or until cooked through.
While the chicken is cooking, combine the cucumber, white wine vinegar and caster sugar in a small bowl and cook the coconut rice according to the packet instructions.
Serve the satay on the coconut rice with the cucumber salad, sliced red onion, a sprinkle of chilli flakes and the peanut sauce drizzled over the top.
Recipe swap:
Thin strips of pork fillet work really well with satay sauce or, for a meat-free alternative, substitute thick slices of firm tofu.
