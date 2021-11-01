What's for dinner? Try these 10-minute meals from Clodagh McKenna's new book 

Inspired by the fact that none of us want to spend ages in the kitchen cooking dinner, the Cork chef has come up with an entire book of speedy meal ideas 
Clodagh McKenna is here to help you get dinner on the table in no time.

Divided into recipes that take 10, 20 and 30 minutes, In Minutes by Clodagh McKenna (Octopus) has over 80 recipes designed to work in households where time is not at a premium. 

Using store cupboard ingredients, and with lots of great ideas for recipe swaps, this cookbook is perfect for those of us who find ourselves paralysed when we don't have every single ingredient on the list. With the help of McKenna's handy tips, novice cooks will be winging it in no time. 

Linguine puttanesca

recipe by:Clodagh McKenna

If you aren’t a fan of anchovies, I get it. Neither am I usually, but I love them in this sauce. If you’re not convinced, then just add an extra tablespoon of capers instead

Linguine puttanesca

Servings

2

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • 200g (7oz) linguine

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 200g (7oz) canned cherry tomatoes

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 4 anchovy fillets, roughly chopped

  • 1 teaspoon chilli flakes

  • 1 tablespoon capers, rinsed

  • 12 black olives, pitted and chopped

  • a handful of basil leaves

  • sea salt and freshly ground black

  • pepper

Method

  1. Cook the linguine in a large pan of salted boiling water for 9 minutes or until the pasta is cooked. Drain and reserve half a cup of the pasta cooking water.

  2. While the pasta is cooking, place a frying pan over a medium heat and add the olive oil. Stir in the tomatoes and a pinch of salt and cook over a high heat for 2–3 minutes, stirring often.

  3. Stir in the garlic, anchovies and chilli flakes. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in the capers and olives and cook for a further minute. Add the cooked linguine and reserved pasta cooking water to the sauce and stir well.

  4. Divide the linguine puttanesca between two bowls, season with pepper and tear over the basil leaves just before serving.

    In Minutes by Clodagh McKenna is published by Octopus Publishing and is out now. 

Nutty chicken

recipe by:Clodagh McKenna

Delicious, chargrilled pieces of chicken, coated in an addictive peanut sauce that takes just 5 minutes to make!

Nutty chicken

Servings

4

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken thigh fillets, cut into strips

  • ½ cucumber, diced

  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

  • 1 tablespoon caster sugar

  • 250g (9oz) packet of pre-cooked,

  • microwave coconut rice

  • ½ small red onion, sliced

  • pinch of chilli flakes

  • For the marinade:

  • 1 tablespoon peanut oil

  • ¾ teaspoon ground turmeric

  • ½ teaspoon mild curry powder

  • 1 garlic clove, grated

  • 1 teaspoon caster sugar

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • For the peanut satay sauce:

  • 165ml (5½fl oz) can of coconut milk

  • 4 tablespoons crunchy peanut butter

  • juice of ½ lime

  • ½ teaspoon lemongrass paste

  • 1cm (½in) piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

  • ½ tablespoon mild curry powder

  • ½ tablespoon dark soft brown sugar

  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce

Method

  1. First, make the peanut satay sauce. Place all the ingredients in a small saucepan over a medium heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

  2. Meanwhile, put the chicken thighs in a glass bowl, add the marinade ingredients and mix well until the thighs are evenly coated.

  3. Heat a griddle pan until smoking hot. Place the marinated chicken in the pan and cook for 3 minutes on each side, or until cooked through.

  4. While the chicken is cooking, combine the cucumber, white wine vinegar and caster sugar in a small bowl and cook the coconut rice according to the packet instructions.

  5. Serve the satay on the coconut rice with the cucumber salad, sliced red onion, a sprinkle of chilli flakes and the peanut sauce drizzled over the top.

    Recipe swap:
    Thin strips of pork fillet work really well with satay sauce or, for a meat-free alternative, substitute thick slices of firm tofu.

    In Minutes by Clodagh McKenna is published by Octopus Publishing and is out now.

