Menu: West Cork ingredients, community food in Galway and gourmet dining

Caitlin Ruth at Field Kitchen

One of The Menu’s most enjoyable dining experiences in recent times took place in the very splendid Field Kitchen at Camus Farm, in Ardfield, outside Clonakilty, and while The Menu has long been a fan of head chef Bob Cairns’ cooking, he was equally smitten with the truly special venue, a most gorgeous space sited in a most bucolic setting.

So, to hear that another of his most favourite chefs, Caitlin Ruth, of the late, lamented Deasy’s restaurant, is to take over the Field Kitchen for an entire weekend (November 5-7), cooking evening dinner service on Friday and Saturday night and then Sunday lunch, has The Menu already saddling up Neidín and packing his expandable eating pants in readiness to hit the road west for Caitlin’s ever-innovative and always delicious take on finest seasonal west Cork produce from land and sea.

Much of it organic produce from Camus Farm itself and, with any luck, including some of Camus Farm’s own and very superb Dexter organic beef. Tickets (sold on Eventbrite) include a welcome drink and a four-course set menu.

NeighbourFood in Clifden

The Menu is always delighted to welcome another outpost of NeighbourFood, the online selling portal for produce normally sold at farmers’ markets, enabling time-strapped consumers to order and pay from home and then collect their orders at a set time from a fixed location each week.

NeighbourFood Clifden is now open with Alice Coyle at the helm, offering Connemara a selection of some very fine local produce, including So-Doh! Sourdough bread, fresh lobster and crab from Cleggan fisherman Louis Martin, Moran’s sausages and black pudding, and organic eggs. Interested customers can sign up online and place their order, then pick it up at the weekly collection point in Clifden.

Market Lane lamb

With The Menu focusing this week on premium lamb, he is very happy to also steer diners in the direction of Market Lane restaurant where the fruits of their continued collaboration with Dingle butcher Jerry Kennedy sees that seasonal special, Blasket lamb, turn up on the Cork restaurant’s menus once more, in dishes such as Braised Moroccan Blasket Island lamb shank, lamb pastrami, and wood-grilled lamb chops.

Anyone seeking to serve up finest Irish lamb in the comfort of their own home would be well advised to seek out The Menu’s special this week, a quite delicious Salt Marsh Lamb from Calvey’s of Achill Island, with limited quantities available for home delivery, including a splendid special offer of two prepared lambs, free delivery nationwide for €350.

East Cork gourmet dining

Castlemartyr Resort, in east Cork, offers a gourmet getaway with chef Kevin Burke delivering a specially created five-course locavore menu in hotel’s Bell Tower Restaurant, located in the 17th century Manor House, overlooking the lovely Mitchell’s Lawn Garden, with the focus very much on delivering finest fare from the county of Cork, with a wine pairing option curated by the ever splendid Castlemartyr Resort sommelier Sandra Biret-Crowley.

The package (from €303 per person) includes two nights B&B, a five-course dinner in the Bell Tower, Lady Fitzgerald’s Afternoon Tea, in the Knight Bar, and access to the Resort Spa and activities on the hotel’s extensive estate.

Ice House afternoon tea

Some of star pastry chef Shane Smith’s dishes for a very splendid afternoon tea at The Ice House Hotel, in Co Mayo

Irish master pastry chef Shane Smith is sprinkling some of his culinary magic in the West, teaming up with the Ice House Hotel, in Co Mayo, to create a brand new harvest afternoon tea experience inspired by some superb local produce.

The Harvest Afternoon Tea at the Ice House Hotel runs for a limited period and features savoury delights and, very naturally, considering Smith’s formidable pedigree, some extremely tasty baked sweet treats, including Cuinneog buttermilk scones, carrot and walnut cake with spiced cardamom buttercream, and raspberry & custard Jammie Dodgers, all to be served in the newly refurbished 54° 9° restaurant affording gorgeous views of the River Moy and Belleek Woodlands.

Today’s special

Salt Marsh Lamb, from Calvey’s of Achill Island, The Menu’s top food choice of the week

The Menu has written before of the very wonderful Calvey’s of Achill, an award-winning family of producers who operate at every stage of the process, from farm to fork, first raising premium lamb on Achill Island, in Co Mayo, then butchering it in their own abattoir and finally selling it from their butcher’s shop and online.

Indeed, The Menu has written before and quite specifically of the remarkable and unique flavours of their lamb, a sterling example of the effect of terroir, the landscape and climate, on a foodstuff, as the young lambs born in June, graze on the sandy banks of Keel, on the island, in particular feeding on seaside machair (dune grass), salt marsh plants and herbs which has always added a saline quality to the meat.

This year, however, that salt is particularly pronounced, more so than other years. Other than its nutritional necessity, the primary quality of salt in or on food is to amplify the primary flavours of the foodstuff and whether it was the past summer’s weeks of heatwave concentrating salinity in the lambs’ grazing fodder or the salt fairies sprinkling a little extra where sleeping lambs lay, it has resulted in some of the most exquisite Irish meat you will taste this year, heather-sweet and herbaceous with a pure salinity that has tender, pink meat melting in the mouth.