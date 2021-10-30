Menu: West Cork ingredients, community food in Galway and gourmet dining

The Menu has written before of the very wonderful Calvey’s of Achill, an award-winning family of producers who operate at every stage of the process, from farm to fork, first raising premium lamb on Achill Island, in Co Mayo, then butchering it in their own abattoir and finally selling it from their butcher’s shop and online.
Indeed, The Menu has written before and quite specifically of the remarkable and unique flavours of their lamb, a sterling example of the effect of terroir, the landscape and climate, on a foodstuff, as the young lambs born in June, graze on the sandy banks of Keel, on the island, in particular feeding on seaside machair (dune grass), salt marsh plants and herbs which has always added a saline quality to the meat.
This year, however, that salt is particularly pronounced, more so than other years. Other than its nutritional necessity, the primary quality of salt in or on food is to amplify the primary flavours of the foodstuff and whether it was the past summer’s weeks of heatwave concentrating salinity in the lambs’ grazing fodder or the salt fairies sprinkling a little extra where sleeping lambs lay, it has resulted in some of the most exquisite Irish meat you will taste this year, heather-sweet and herbaceous with a pure salinity that has tender, pink meat melting in the mouth.