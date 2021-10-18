Midweek Meals: five quick and easy dinners for the family to enjoy this week 

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/ gas mark 4.

Joint the chicken into eight pieces or use chicken pieces, season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Pour the chicken stock or water into a large casserole dish and heat on the hob.

Heat some oil in a frying pan and begin to fry the pieces of chicken until golden brown. As they brown pop them into the casserole dish, at this stage you can also add in the chopped carrots and quartered onions. Add another pinch of salt and twist of freshly ground black pepper and the sprig of thyme.

When the liquid comes to the boil, put the lid on, transfer to the preheated oven for 1-1½ hours.

Chicken will come easily off the bone when cooked and the carrots will be tender.