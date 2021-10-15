Derval O'Rourke: Versatile and tasty — eggs tick all the boxes for eating well

The word 'busy' is one that definitely applies to most of us — and managing how we spend our time is a key skill. I love to cook but I’m also very short on time, so spending hours in the kitchen is not an option for me. This week I’ll chat about one of the most used, versatile ingredients in my kitchen and share a great egg recipe!

After the London Olympics in 2012 I attended Dublin Cookery School. It was one of the best experiences I’ve had. The chance to spend my days cooking and chatting was glorious! One of the main lessons I learned was about using ingredients that are high quality, versatile and tasty. Eggs are an ingredient that ticks all those boxes.

Quality

In Ireland, we are really fortunate to have very high food quality standards and that is largely down to amazing producers who have a huge passion for what they do, coupled with a great way to recognise quality. The Bord Bia quality mark can be found across a range of foods including eggs. The mark signifies that food has been produced to the highest standard and you know exactly where it comes from in Ireland. Bord Bia employs an independent company to carry out more than 80,000 checks on farms throughout Ireland each year. There are strict standards around food safety, animal health and welfare and care for the environment. All of the Bord Bia standards are regularly reviewed and updated to ensure best practices are met.

Versatile and nutritious

Eggs are one of the most nutritious ingredients you will find. A single large boiled egg will roughly contain 77 calories, 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of healthy fats, it will also contain trace elements of other nutrients. Eggs contain a little bit of almost every nutrient you need.

It is true that eggs are high in cholesterol: an egg contains a significant amount of your daily recommended intake but it’s interesting to note that cholesterol in the diet doesn't necessarily raise cholesterol in the blood. The response to eating eggs varies amongst people so it’s important to consider your own circumstances and talk to your doctor if you feel the need.

Eating eggs can increase your ‘HDL’, which is often considered to be good cholesterol. Elevated levels of HDL may be linked to a lower risk of other diseases. Eggs are one of the best sources of choline which is a nutrient that is helpful for cell formation and brain function, I know my memory could certainly use this!

An interesting point about eggs is that they can be helpful in weight management — this is due to them being rich in protein which means that they are more filling than other foods. They score well on the satiety index, which is a measure of how filling a food is.

Tasty

Not only are eggs the ultimate convenience food but they are also super tasty. You can easily cook eggs on their own, scrambled, poached, boiled, or fried (I love a poached egg)

Or you can use them to make dishes such as omelettes, frittatas, pancakes, sauces, or cakes and breads.

When baking, use eggs at room temperature to avoid your mixture curdling. If possible store eggs in the fridge so they will last longer.

Wellness tip

You may have heard the phrase ‘laughter is the best medicine’ — well, I certainly find that is true. My wellness tip this week is to try to find ways to include laughter in your day. Rather than ‘doomscrolling’, consider consuming more humorous content. I recently started listening to the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me and it is such a great laugh.

Movement of the week

This week's movement is simply 'get near water'. There has been a huge increase in sea swimming in recent years and whilst getting in for a dip may not be for you, do consider getting out towards the coast for a walk or even a paddle. The sea air is hugely relaxing.

Poached eggs and home fries recipe by:Bord Bia This is as delicious for dinner as it is for breakfast Servings 4 Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 10 mins Total Time 15 mins Course Main Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

4 Quality bacon rashers, trimmed and chopped

1 small onion, diced

4-6 cooked potatoes, diced

2-3 scallions, chopped

1 tablesp. grain mustard

Dash of wine vinegar

A little salt and black pepper

4 Quality Assured Eggs Method Lightly oil a large pan. Sauté the bacon and onion for 1-2 minutes. Then add the potatoes and scallions and continue to cook for a few minutes until the potatoes are warmed through and are beginning to brown. Stir in the mustard and vinegar and season to taste - keep warm. To Poach the Eggs: Bring a large pan of water to simmer. Season the water with salt and a dash of vinegar. Break the eggs, one at a time, onto a saucer then slide gently into the water. Cover the pan and continue to simmer for 2-3 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Divide the potato mixture onto four plates. Lift the eggs with a slotted spoon from the water and drain well. Place the poached eggs on top of the potato mixture. Sprinkle with black pepper. Serve with mixed leaves or a vegetable of your choice.