Cork’s newest stout has an "unexpectedly refreshing" taste thanks to one unusual ingredient - tea!

Brewed at Heineken’s iconic Leitrim Street brewery in Cork, the new Island’s Edge stout is more than two years in the making and is the first stout to add tea to the mix.

Crafted in an innovative and collective approach, the process involved bartenders, pub owners and stout fans across the country with the team experimenting with over 100 test brews.

The new stout is available in selected Cork and Dublin pubs Picture: The Green Room / Twitter

PJ Tierney, Head Brewer for Island’s Edge at Heineken Ireland, said when they started developing Island’s Edge, they played with countless ingredients to see what they could add to stout to achieve a refreshing taste.

“We discovered that adding a touch of tea at just the right moment softens the bitterness of stout, making it smoother tasting.”

The addition of tea to the process also left an “unexpectedly refreshing mouthfeel.”

The stout has an ABV of 4% and is “creamy” and “smooth” like all good stouts shout be.

The stout is poured in the traditional way, but served in a tall conical glass.

Most Cork off licences and retailers are already stocking Island’s Edge with the rollout to Cork pubs and bars, expected to be complete by November.