‘Are you having a laugh?’: Cork dad goes viral with reaction to bad pints of stout

As pubs across the country reopened following lockdown, the sight of people enjoying their first properly poured pint of stout became a social media staple.

However, one Cork father has seen the dark side of stout pouring that occurs away from these shores and he has voiced significant displeasure.

Cork musician Yenkee, also known as Graham Cooney, introduced his father Jerry to the social media page ‘Shit London Guinness’ to gauge his reaction.

The Shit London Guinness page, run by Corkman Ian Ryan, has been documenting poorly poured pints of plain in England’s capital since 2019.

It has since amassed more than 180,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram, while an antidote to the page - Beautiful Pints — has almost 80,000 followers.

The Cork father was far from impressed with what he saw.

Warning: The following video contains strong language:

Yenkee, who lives in London, is originally from Fairhill in Cork City and hopes to bring his parents over to London for a visit at some stage.

“I’m home at the moment and I was kind of just preparing him for a Guinness if we go for a pint over in London,” Yankee told the Irish Examiner.

“I was getting him prepared to experience all the brutal Guinness. I was on the page and thought it would be funny to show my dad this.”

The video has since been viewed more than 145,000 times.

Yenkee, an indie-pop musician, first went to London just before Covid hit and with things opening back up, he is hoping to start gigging again in the future.

But what does the star of the video think about his newfound viral fame?

“He’s skitting. He’s delighted with himself!”