Nine comforting crumble recipes perfect for a rainy day

Method

Remove the pits from the plums and cut the fruit into quarters. Pop it into a saucepan along with two teaspoons of sugar, the allspice and the juice and zest of an orange. Bring to a soft boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the fruit softens. You want to the fruit to be soft but to retain its shape, so do not overcook it, about ten minutes should easily do it.

Cut the butter into small cubes and pop it into a bowl along with the flour and sugar. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour and sugar until you have a mix with the consistency of breadcrumbs. Crush in half of the amaretti biscuits, reserving the other half for now.

Heat your oven to 180°C. Spoon the coked fruit into an ovenproof dish and top with the crumble. Crush the remainder of the amaretti biscuits over the crumble to finish. Bake until the crumble is crisp and golden, and the fruit is bubbling up through the top, about 8-10 minutes.