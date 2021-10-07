Nine comforting crumble recipes perfect for a rainy day

Spiced plum crumble with whiskey cream
Warm, spicy crumble with seasonal plums and served with a thick, luxurious whiskey cream is a hearty dessert sure to impress your dinner party guests
Servings6
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time18 mins
Total Time38 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
600g fresh plums
2 tsp sugar
juice and zest of 1 orange
¾ tsp ground allspice
80g plain flour
80g sugar
60g butter
handful of amaretti biscuits
For the whiskey cream:
250ml whipping cream
1 tsp sugar
1 tbsp whiskey
Method
Remove the pits from the plums and cut the fruit into quarters. Pop it into a saucepan along with two teaspoons of sugar, the allspice and the juice and zest of an orange. Bring to a soft boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the fruit softens. You want to the fruit to be soft but to retain its shape, so do not overcook it, about ten minutes should easily do it.
Cut the butter into small cubes and pop it into a bowl along with the flour and sugar. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour and sugar until you have a mix with the consistency of breadcrumbs. Crush in half of the amaretti biscuits, reserving the other half for now.
Heat your oven to 180°C. Spoon the coked fruit into an ovenproof dish and top with the crumble. Crush the remainder of the amaretti biscuits over the crumble to finish. Bake until the crumble is crisp and golden, and the fruit is bubbling up through the top, about 8-10 minutes.
Pour the cream into a large bowl along with the sugar and whiskey. Whisk until it thickens into soft peaks. Serve the crumble warm with a generous dollop of cream.
Cinnamon pear crumble
This oaty, gently spiced golden crumble is paried with a pear, apple and golden raisin filling - a treat with every bite!
Servings8
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time40 mins
Total Time60 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
For the crumble:
120g plain flour
50g wholemeal flour
130g cold butter, cubed
30g muscovado sugar — a little extra for sprinkling
80g porridge oats
30g hazelnuts, chopped
For the fruit layer:
500g pears, cored and sliced
100g apples, cored and slice
50g golden raisins
1 tbsp honey
3 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground nutmeg
1 tsp vanilla essence
Method
Heat your oven to 180°C.
Beat together the flour, butter and sugar until the mixture resembles rough breadcrumbs. Do not over beat as it will start to combine too much. Stir the nuts into the crumble mixture along with the oats.
Toss the pear, apple, raisins, honey, nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla together. Scoop the mixture into an ovenproof dish.
Gently sprinkle the toping onto the fruit. Sprinkle with the extra muscovado sugar and place into the oven for about 40 minutes, until the fruit are soft and the topping has turned golden.
Banana blueberry crumble
A delicate, golden crumble with oats and a vibrant fruit filling is the perfect summertime dessert
Servings8
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
For the crumble:
100g plain flour
50g ground almonds
60g golden caster sugar
60g butter, cubed
50g porridge oats
50g mixed seeds
For the fruit filling:
300g bananas
150g blueberries
1 tbsp maple syrup
Method
Preheat your oven to 190°C.
Mix the flour, almonds and sugar, rub in the butter until the mixture looks like rough breadcrumbs. Stir in the porridge and seeds.
Roughly chop the bananas, leaving one whole for decorating. Place the chopped bananas, blueberries and maple syrup into an oven proof dish and very gently toss them. Sprinkle the crumble mix on top so that it covers the fruit completely. Half the extra banana lengthwise and place it on top of the crumble pushing it down slightly. This is optional.
Bake for about 20 minutes until the topping is golden. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
Miso apple crumble
Fresh, tart apples pair beautifully with this golden oaty crumble with a hint of miso
Servings8
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time35 mins
Total Time45 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
500g tart apples, cored and sliced
1½ tbsp maple syrup
125g plain flour
50g porridge oats
110g butter, chilled and cubed
1 tbsp miso paste
90g golden caster sugar
Method
Heat your oven to 180°C.
Toss the apple slices in the maple syrup and place into an ovenproof dish.
Rub the the flour, oats, butter and miso paste together until it looks like rough breadcrumbs. Stir in the sugar.
Spread the topping over the apples and place into the oven.
Cook for 35 minutes or until the topping is golden and the apples are cooked through.
Peach and raspberry crumble
Juicy peaches and vibrant, slightly tart raspberries are delicious with a golden crumble topping
Servings8
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
300g plain flour
pinch of salt
160g brown sugar
200g butter, cubed
100g porridge oats
100g chopped nuts (pecans are delicious)
For the filling:
420g peaches, de stoned and sliced
½ tbsp honey or maple syrup
1 tbsp orange juice
50g frozen raspberries
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C.
Mix the flour, salt and sugar together. Rub in the butter until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs. Stir in the oats and nuts.
Toss the sliced peaches in the honey and orange juice, stir in the raspberries. Place the mixture into an oven proof dish that fits everything snugly.
Pat the crumble on top and bake for about half an hour until the topping is golden and the fruit is soft.
Blackberry and apple crumble
The perfect way to use up those blackberries! If you don't like cashew nuts, use an extra 50g of porridge oats in your crumble mixture
Servings8
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
120g plain flour
50g coarse wholemeal flour
130g cold butter, roughly cubed
30g muscovado sugar — and a little extra for sprinkling
60g porridge oats
50g cashew nuts, chopped
500g cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced
150g blackberries, cored
1 tbs honey
2 tsp edible lavender flowers (optional)
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C.
Beat together the flour, butter and sugar until the mixture forms crumbs. Stir the nuts and oats into the crumble mixture.
Toss the apples and blackberries in the honey, then stir in the lavender flowers.
Place the fruit mixture into four (or six) miniature ovenproof dishes.
Top each dish with your crumble mix. I tend not to press it down too much as I like the fruit to bubble through. Sprinkle a little brown sugar over each one if you like. Bake for 30 minutes until golden.
Plum and white chocolate crumble
Juicy apples, vibrant plums and rich white chocolate combine beautifully with the golden brown crumble topping
Servings8
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time35 mins
Total Time45 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
120g plain flour
50g wholemeal flour
90g golden caster sugar
110g cold butter, cubed
2 tbsp porridge oats
60g white chocolate chips
450g plums, destoned and sliced
100g cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced
1 tbsp honey
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C.
Stir the flour and sugar together in a large bowl. Rub in the butter until the mixture looks like rough bread crumbs. Stir in the oats and white chocolate.
Toss the slices of plum and apple in the honey and lay them out in an ovenproof dish. They should be about an inch from the top of the dish. Scoop the crumble mixture on top and pat it down.
Bake for about 35 minutes until the top is golden and the fruit is bubbling. Allow to cool and serve while still a little warm.
Rhubarb crumble
This comfort food classic is burting with tart rhubarb and perfect with a dollop of vanilla ice cream for a summertime treat
Servings8
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time35 mins
Total Time45 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
700g rhubarb
110g granulated sugar
1-2 tbsp water
For the crumble:
110g plain flour
50g cold butter
50g caster sugar
25g chopped almonds or hazelnuts
½ tsp cinnamon
Method
Preheated the oven to 180°C.
Slice the rhubarb into 1 inch pieces, place into a pie dish and sprinkle with the sugar.
Rub the butter into the flour just until the mixture resembles coarse bread crumbs, add the sugar and cinnamon and chopped nuts if using. Sprinkle this mixture over the rhubarb in the pie dish.
Bake for 30-45 minutes or until the topping is cooked and golden.
Serve with whipped cream and soft brown sugar.
Cherry crumble
Nothing beats the shine and bittersweet tartness of fresh cherries - enjoy with this golden brown crumble topping
Servings8
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time45 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
For the topping:
160g plain flour
80g soft brown sugar
80g cold butter, cubed
80g porridge oats
80g hazelnuts, chopped
For the filling:
400g cherries, de stoned
2 tbsp honey
zest of 2 oranges
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Mix the flour and sugar together. Rub in the butter until it looks like rough breadcrumbs. Stir in the porridge oats and nuts.
Toss the cherries in the honey and zest and place them into an oven proof dish.
Sprinkle the topping over the cherries and bake 30 minutes until golden.