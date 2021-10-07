Nine comforting crumble recipes perfect for a rainy day

Midweek desserts need to be quick, easy and preferably topped with ice cream. Crumbles tick all of these boxes
Nine comforting crumble recipes perfect for a rainy day

Crumbles are the quickest of comforting desserts, dollop with ice cream and enjoy.

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 12:15
Ciara McDonnell

Spiced plum crumble with whiskey cream

recipe by:Colm O'Gorman

Warm, spicy crumble with seasonal plums and served with a thick, luxurious whiskey cream is a hearty dessert sure to impress your dinner party guests

Spiced plum crumble with whiskey cream

Servings

6

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

18 mins

Total Time

38 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 600g fresh plums

  • 2 tsp sugar

  • juice and zest of 1 orange

  • ¾ tsp ground allspice

  • 80g plain flour

  • 80g sugar

  • 60g butter

  • handful of amaretti biscuits

  • For the whiskey cream:

  • 250ml whipping cream

  • 1 tsp sugar

  • 1 tbsp whiskey

Method

  1. Remove the pits from the plums and cut the fruit into quarters. Pop it into a saucepan along with two teaspoons of sugar, the allspice and the juice and zest of an orange. Bring to a soft boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the fruit softens. You want to the fruit to be soft but to retain its shape, so do not overcook it, about ten minutes should easily do it.

  2. Cut the butter into small cubes and pop it into a bowl along with the flour and sugar. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour and sugar until you have a mix with the consistency of breadcrumbs. Crush in half of the amaretti biscuits, reserving the other half for now.

  3. Heat your oven to 180°C. Spoon the coked fruit into an ovenproof dish and top with the crumble. Crush the remainder of the amaretti biscuits over the crumble to finish. Bake until the crumble is crisp and golden, and the fruit is bubbling up through the top, about 8-10 minutes.

  4. Pour the cream into a large bowl along with the sugar and whiskey. Whisk until it thickens into soft peaks. Serve the crumble warm with a generous dollop of cream.

Cinnamon pear crumble

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

This oaty, gently spiced golden crumble is paried with a pear, apple and golden raisin filling - a treat with every bite!

Cinnamon pear crumble

Servings

8

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the crumble:

  • 120g plain flour

  • 50g wholemeal flour

  • 130g cold butter, cubed

  • 30g muscovado sugar — a little extra for sprinkling

  • 80g porridge oats

  • 30g hazelnuts, chopped

  • For the fruit layer:

  • 500g pears, cored and sliced

  • 100g apples, cored and slice

  • 50g golden raisins

  • 1 tbsp honey

  • 3 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 1 tsp ground nutmeg

  • 1 tsp vanilla essence

Method

  1. Heat your oven to 180°C.

  2. Beat together the flour, butter and sugar until the mixture resembles rough breadcrumbs. Do not over beat as it will start to combine too much. Stir the nuts into the crumble mixture along with the oats.

  3. Toss the pear, apple, raisins, honey, nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla together. Scoop the mixture into an ovenproof dish.

  4. Gently sprinkle the toping onto the fruit. Sprinkle with the extra muscovado sugar and place into the oven for about 40 minutes, until the fruit are soft and the topping has turned golden.

Banana blueberry crumble

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A delicate, golden crumble with oats and a vibrant fruit filling is the perfect summertime dessert

Banana blueberry crumble

Servings

8

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the crumble:

  • 100g plain flour

  • 50g ground almonds

  • 60g golden caster sugar

  • 60g butter, cubed

  • 50g porridge oats

  • 50g mixed seeds

  • For the fruit filling:

  • 300g bananas

  • 150g blueberries

  • 1 tbsp maple syrup

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 190°C.

  2. Mix the flour, almonds and sugar, rub in the butter until the mixture looks like rough breadcrumbs. Stir in the porridge and seeds.

  3. Roughly chop the bananas, leaving one whole for decorating. Place the chopped bananas, blueberries and maple syrup into an oven proof dish and very gently toss them. Sprinkle the crumble mix on top so that it covers the fruit completely. Half the extra banana lengthwise and place it on top of the crumble pushing it down slightly. This is optional.

  4. Bake for about 20 minutes until the topping is golden. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Miso apple crumble

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Fresh, tart apples pair beautifully with this golden oaty crumble with a hint of miso

Miso apple crumble

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

35 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 500g tart apples, cored and sliced

  • 1½ tbsp maple syrup

  • 125g plain flour

  • 50g porridge oats

  • 110g butter, chilled and cubed

  • 1 tbsp miso paste

  • 90g golden caster sugar

  •  

Method

  1. Heat your oven to 180°C.

  2. Toss the apple slices in the maple syrup and place into an ovenproof dish.

  3. Rub the the flour, oats, butter and miso paste together until it looks like rough breadcrumbs. Stir in the sugar.

  4. Spread the topping over the apples and place into the oven.

  5. Cook for 35 minutes or until the topping is golden and the apples are cooked through.

Peach and raspberry crumble

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Juicy peaches and vibrant, slightly tart raspberries are delicious with a golden crumble topping

Peach and raspberry crumble

Servings

8

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 300g plain flour

  • pinch of salt

  • 160g brown sugar

  • 200g butter, cubed

  • 100g porridge oats

  • 100g chopped nuts (pecans are delicious)

  • For the filling:

  • 420g peaches, de stoned and sliced

  • ½ tbsp honey or maple syrup

  • 1 tbsp orange juice

  • 50g frozen raspberries

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C.

  2. Mix the flour, salt and sugar together. Rub in the butter until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs. Stir in the oats and nuts.

  3. Toss the sliced peaches in the honey and orange juice, stir in the raspberries. Place the mixture into an oven proof dish that fits everything snugly.

  4. Pat the crumble on top and bake for about half an hour until the topping is golden and the fruit is soft.

Blackberry and apple crumble

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

The perfect way to use up those blackberries! If you don't like cashew nuts, use an extra 50g of porridge oats in your crumble mixture

Blackberry and apple crumble

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 120g plain flour

  • 50g coarse wholemeal flour

  • 130g cold butter, roughly cubed

  • 30g muscovado sugar — and a little extra for sprinkling

  • 60g porridge oats

  • 50g cashew nuts, chopped

  • 500g cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced

  • 150g blackberries, cored

  • 1 tbs honey

  • 2 tsp edible lavender flowers (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C.

  2. Beat together the flour, butter and sugar until the mixture forms crumbs. Stir the nuts and oats into the crumble mixture.

  3. Toss the apples and blackberries in the honey, then stir in the lavender flowers.

  4. Place the fruit mixture into four (or six) miniature ovenproof dishes.

  5. Top each dish with your crumble mix. I tend not to press it down too much as I like the fruit to bubble through. Sprinkle a little brown sugar over each one if you like. Bake for 30 minutes until golden.

Plum and white chocolate crumble

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Juicy apples, vibrant plums and rich white chocolate combine beautifully with the golden brown crumble topping

Plum and white chocolate crumble

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

35 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 120g plain flour

  • 50g wholemeal flour

  • 90g golden caster sugar

  • 110g cold butter, cubed

  • 2 tbsp porridge oats

  • 60g white chocolate chips

  • 450g plums, destoned and sliced

  • 100g cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced

  • 1 tbsp honey

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C.

  2. Stir the flour and sugar together in a large bowl. Rub in the butter until the mixture looks like rough bread crumbs. Stir in the oats and white chocolate.

  3. Toss the slices of plum and apple in the honey and lay them out in an ovenproof dish. They should be about an inch from the top of the dish. Scoop the crumble mixture on top and pat it down.

  4. Bake for about 35 minutes until the top is golden and the fruit is bubbling. Allow to cool and serve while still a little warm.

Rhubarb crumble

recipe by:Darina Allen

This comfort food classic is burting with tart rhubarb and perfect with a dollop of vanilla ice cream for a summertime treat

Rhubarb crumble

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

35 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 700g rhubarb

  • 110g granulated sugar

  • 1-2 tbsp water

  • For the crumble:

  • 110g plain flour

  • 50g cold butter

  • 50g caster sugar

  • 25g chopped almonds or hazelnuts

  • ½ tsp cinnamon

Method

  1. Preheated the oven to 180°C.

  2. Slice the rhubarb into 1 inch pieces, place into a pie dish and sprinkle with the sugar.

  3. Rub the butter into the flour just until the mixture resembles coarse bread crumbs, add the sugar and cinnamon and chopped nuts if using. Sprinkle this mixture over the rhubarb in the pie dish.

  4. Bake for 30-45 minutes or until the topping is cooked and golden.

  5. Serve with whipped cream and soft brown sugar.

Cherry crumble

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Nothing beats the shine and bittersweet tartness of fresh cherries - enjoy with this golden brown crumble topping

Cherry crumble

Servings

8

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the topping:

  • 160g plain flour 

  • 80g soft brown sugar 

  • 80g cold butter, cubed 

  • 80g porridge oats 

  • 80g hazelnuts, chopped 

  • For the filling:

  • 400g cherries, de stoned 

  • 2 tbsp honey 

  • zest of 2 oranges 

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  2. Mix the flour and sugar together. Rub in the butter until it looks like rough breadcrumbs. Stir in the porridge oats and nuts.

  3. Toss the cherries in the honey and zest and place them into an oven proof dish.

  4. Sprinkle the topping over the cherries and bake 30 minutes until golden.

Read More

Good soup: 10 of our most popular soup recipes ever

More in this section

Cooking with kids: JP McMahon is showing children how to make Michelin-starred food  Cooking with kids: JP McMahon is showing children how to make Michelin-starred food 
Flu. Ill woman lays on sofa at home and blowing her nose. Should you feed a cold or starve a fever? A dietician on what we should eat when we feel sick 
New flavour Wispa Gold sounds like it would be perfect with your cup of tea New flavour Wispa Gold sounds like it would be perfect with your cup of tea
Nine comforting crumble recipes perfect for a rainy day

Taste The Nation: Meet the five West Cork families behind the 'Formula One' of cream liqueurs

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices