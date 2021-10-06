Sweet moments: Top 8 plain biscuits put to the taste test

What is it about plain biscuits – a feeling of virtue in not indulging in sweet fillings and sugary toppings? Or is it the appeal of the residue of the formal, refined English afternoon tea tradition tiding us over until a main meal without spoiling our appetite?

Compared to sandwich biscuits which have 19% fats, plain biscuits have from about 15% to a whopping 25% fats, with chocolate-coated versions starting at about 18%. Digestives, made with some wholemeal flour have on average 1% more fibre than plain flour biscuits such as Rich Tea, but often more fats.

The bad news is that either way we need to exercise vigorously for about eight minutes to work off a single biscuit.

Two colours dominate shelves – blue for Rich Tea and red for digestives. Most have glucose-fructose syrup, an inexpensive form of sugar that is often over-sweet.

We were disappointed to find environment-unfriendly palm oil/fat in most biscuits. It’s a cheap option for manufacturers, but at a high cost to the people and animals who live in countries where palm is grown.

Salt was thankfully quite low in all biscuits, so is not noted here. Digestives were originally considered to be ant-acid (and anti-flatulence) due to the inclusion of sodium bicarbonate (which many still have), but the potential curative properties are likely to be negligible.

McVitie’s Rich Tea 200g €1.85

McVitie's Rich Tea biscuits. Pictures: Larry Cummins.

Sunflower oil instead of environment-unfriendly palm oil brought this up in our ranking, and tasters liked the mild maltiness and thought them not oversweet, though the sugar and glucose-fructose syrup bring sugars to a high enough 18.5%. At 15.7% (1.3g per biscuit), fats are average. The brand also produces Lights, with lower 10.8% fats, though sugars are higher at 19.6%.

Score: 8.25

M&S Food Rich Tea Finger Biscuits 250g €1

M&S Food Rich Tea Finger Biscuits

Slim, light biscuits with a sweet maltiness are elegant for dunking and were liked by tasters. Sugar and partially inverted sugar syrup (a mix of glucose and fructose) amount to a high enough 18.1% sugars. Fats 14.7% (0.7g per biscuit) come from palm oil (good to see it responsibly sourced). Good price.

Score: 8

Jacob’s Marietta 200g €1.90

Jacob's Marietta

These were initially a little disappointing for older tasters who remembered less sweetness and how they loved to sandwich two with butter. However, a smear of butter brought them back into the fold. Palm fat results in fats at a low 9% (0.5g per biscuit). Sugar and glucose-fructose syrup result in a high 24.2% sugars. Younger tasters went back for more.

Score: 7.75

Tesco Nice biscuits 200g 55c

Tesco NICE Biscuits

A light dusting of granulated sugar differentiates these from other plain biscuits. The 24 rectangles are made from flour, palm oil, and desiccated coconut which gives the distinctive nuttiness and lightness. Fats are a high 24.3% (2g per biscuit), sugars 16.3% (from sugar and glucose syrup). Named after the city in the south of France and pronounced so, but tasters agreed they were also very nice.

Score: 7.75

Aldi Free From Digestives 170g €1.39

The Foodie Market Gluten Free Digestives

Gluten-free oatflour replaces wheatflour here and provides a substantial biscuit with a slightly dry mouthfeel. Light muscovado sugar gives them a dark copper colour which with partially inverted sugar syrup come to a high 33% sugars. Palm oil is on the list of ingredients. Fats are a moderate 17% (1.8g per biscuit). A crunchy choice for those avoiding gluten.

Score: 7

Dunnes Stores Rich Tea 300g 28c

Dunnes Stores Rich Tea Biscuits

Flour, palm oil here, with sugar and invert sugar syrup bring sugars to a high enough 20% yet they are not sweet. They were delicious sandwiched with butter. At 16% (1.6g per biscuit), fats are moderate. Good price.

Score: 7.75

Lidl Tower Gate Malted Milk 200g 49c

Tower Gate Malted Milk biscuits

Palm oil adds to high enough fats at 21.2%, while sugar and glucose syrup provide 16.3% sugars. Dried whole milk and with barley malt extract gives them a distinctive flavour which tasters liked.

Score: 7.5

Schär Rich Tea Biscuits 125g €2.50

Schar Gluten-Free Rich Tea Biscuits

In three portion packs, these are gluten and wheat free with replacements maize starch and flour, and tapioca starch. There is palm fat, eggs, butter, whole milk powder, with fats at a moderate 14%. Glucose and sugar syrups (along with some in the milk powder) deliver 13% sugars. Not as rich as some Rich Teas, but pleasant and not too sweet with a nice snap. Pricey.

Score: 7