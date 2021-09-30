How I eat: What The Cupcake Bloke cooks for himself on a typical day

Most mornings I get up at about 4:00 a.m. and the idea of having breakfast at that hour doesn't really appeal to me. So, when I get into my kitchen half an hour later, I'll have a coffee. Breakfast is divided over the morning as my day is so long.

My breakfast could consist of maybe coffee at 5 o'clock, some cereal about 6 o'clock and maybe something else at about 8 o'clock! Sunday morning is slightly different - a lie in until about 9am, probably a coffee watching a cooking series on Netflix (Something like 'Feed Phil' or 'Bake Squad' at the moment) and then a cooked breakfast about 10am or 11am.

Because I'm trying new products for the shop constantly, most of the time my lunch will consist of some of these new products, maybe in a sandwich or salad. I try to incorporate my product development and researching of new products into my daily food intake otherwise I would never stop eating.

Rotisserie-style roast chicken.

We'll have dinner most evenings at about 7 o'clock. I think like most Irish people I've fallen into a habit of recycling maybe 6, 7 or 8 dishes that I seem to do over and over again. I do like to change things up more on the weekends but during the week it is Spag Bol, Roast Chicken, and bangers and mash and things like that. Very basic and quite normal really!

Derval O'Rourke's lamb tagine.

I love fresh fruit, especially melon, kiwi and soft fruit like plums and peaches. I also have a little passion for jellies; I love a jelly sweet! I also absolutely love Middle Eastern food, it is probably one of my favourite cuisines - tabbouleh, hummus, baba ganoush and tagines are so tasty. Of course, I also like bakes and cakes and all the sweet things.

When I was very young, before I even properly started my training, my mentor Mark Molloy of Tonlegee House taught me the importance of trying everything. Not that I dislike them, but I have to avoid strawberries as I am allergic!

If I had to pick one food hero it would be Jess Murphy from Kai Restaurant in Galway. A few years ago I got into a bit of a rut with my food and what I wanted to do, that was when Jess came into my life. She has shown me that it's never too late to learn, to keep educating yourself, to keep trying new ideas, new textures and new cuisines and I'll be forever grateful to Jess for bringing that perspective into my life.

