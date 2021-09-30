Tiktok star Poppy O'Toole's Tikka Salmon with Easy Flatbread is the perfect midweek dinner

Poppy O’Toole, 27, has worked in restaurant kitchens since she was 18, but lost her job when Covid kicked in and restaurants locked down. She applied for work at Iceland, but that didn’t come off. What did though were the videos she began posting on TikTok @poppycooks.

Her page is both a clever, witty recipe vault – from her go-to tomato sauce to her perfect roast chicken – and an unapologetic ode to the humble potato. O’Toole is ‘Queen of Potatoes’ and a potato TikTok acolyte – mashed, roasted, crispy, golden, buttery, any which way, she loves them. “They’ve been everything for me,” she says, quite seriously. “I find them very versatile. They can go in nearly everything. They go with nearly everything.” They are, in fact, a cheap meal in a skin.