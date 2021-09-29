Butternut squash is the secret ingredient to mac and cheese you never knew you needed

Veggie-phobic families have to be wily sometimes, and butternut squash mac and cheese offers a solution that might work for your vegetable refusers.
Puréed into the sauce, the squash adds depth and richness to the cheese sauce, which doesn't need any flour to thicken it.
If you want to make it your own, try adding shards of crispy bacon or caramelised onion to the sauce. Add thyme to the breadcrumb mixture and feel free to play with the cheese combination, using your favourites.
The key to the success of this recipe is cooking the squash in milk. It adds a creamy note to the vegetable that completely transforms it. Ready in 30 minutes, this new take on a mac and cheese might be a mainstay of your midweek menu from now on.
Butternut squash mac and cheese
Butternut squash is the essential ingredient in this silky smooth mac and cheese
Servings4
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time25 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
1 butternut squash, cubed
350ml milk
Salt and pepper
1 clove garlic, minced
Grating of nutmeg
450g macaroni or small pasta shells
100g strong Cheddar, grated
50g Parmesan or Grana Padano, grated
50g mascarpone (optional)
For the breadcrumbs (otional):
100g breadcrumbs
2tbsp butter
Method
Place the butternut squash, milk and 150ml water into a saucepan and bring to a gentle boil. Stir in the garlic, nutmeg and salt and pepper.
After 15-20 minutes, pierce the squash with a knife. If there is no resistance, turn off the heat and leave to cool slightly while you cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.
Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.
Using a stick blender, purée the butternut squash in its cooking liquid. Stir in the pasta and cheeses, stirring until the cheeses are melted and the sauce has come together. Taste, adding more seasoning if needed. If the sauce is too thick, add a little pasta water to thin it out.
Melt the butter in a small frying pan and stir the breadcrumbs in foaming butter until golden and crispy. Scatter on top of the mac and cheese just before serving.