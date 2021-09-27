15 of the most common ingredient substitutes you have in your store cupboard

Baking powder

1:3 ratio bicarbonate of soda to cream of tartar.

Breadcrumbs

Crushed crackers, salty ones like TUC or Ritz are best.

Buttermilk

1 tbsp of lemon juice or vinegar stirred into 250ml milk and left to stand for five minutes.

Cornflour

Equal amounts plain flour.

Egg

1 egg is equal to 3 tbsp aquafaba (the liquid from a tin of chickpeas) or 1 tbsp of vinegar and 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda.

Icing sugar

200g granulated sugar with 1 tbsp cornflour blended in a food processor to a fine powder.

Lemon juice

½ teaspoon vinegar or 1 teaspoon white wine or 1 tsp lime juice.

Mayonaise

Sour cream, full-fat yoghurt, blended cottage cheese.

Treacle

Honey, maple syrup, golden syrup, corn syrup.

Onion

Shallots, leeks, spring onions.

Self-raising flour

Mix 100g plain flour with 1 tsp baking powder.

Soy sauce

Tamari, liquid aminos, Worcestershire sauce, fish sauce, miso paste dissolved in water.

Parmesan

Grana Padano, Asiago cheese, or nutritional yeast.

Raisins

Currants, dried cherries, dried cranberries, dried prunes.

Worcestershire sauce

Soy sauce, fish sauce, sherry vinegar, balsamic vinegar.