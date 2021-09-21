You won't be able to order your Christmas dinner from M&S this year

If one of your favourite Christmas traditions was ordering your dinner fully cooked, then you will need to find an alternative, because M&S have cancelled their Irish Food to order service.

In a statement, the retailer said, "at M&S, we want to make this Christmas a magical one for all our customers. Given the current challenges in the food industry, there was too much risk that we could potentially let customers down with key items in their orders ahead of the all-important big day – we’d never want to do that."