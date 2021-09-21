You won't be able to order your Christmas dinner from M&S this year

Marks and Spencer has cancelled the Irish arm of the Christmas Food to Order service this year
You won't be able to order your Christmas dinner from M&S this year

If you were going to order your turkey from M&S you'll have to think again.

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 10:44

If one of your favourite Christmas traditions was ordering your dinner fully cooked, then you will need to find an alternative, because M&S have cancelled their Irish Food to order service. 

In a statement, the retailer said, "at M&S, we want to make this Christmas a magical one for all our customers. Given the current challenges in the food industry, there was too much risk that we could potentially let customers down with key items in their orders ahead of the all-important big day – we’d never want to do that."

All is not lost though. The company says that customers in the Republic of Ireland will still be able to get their hands on the essentials: cheese tasters, chocolate Santas and smelly cheese that you bake in the oven and then dip breadsticks into. 

They promise that they will have "everything they need for a truly delicious Christmas from our Foodhall, from the perfect turkey to veggie and vegan centrepieces, incredible desserts, food gifts, drinks and so much more."

Read More

Back to the office: easy packed lunch ideas and five of the best adult lunch boxes 

More in this section

Indian naan bread with garlic butter on wooden table How to make the perfect three-ingredient naan bread and the common mistakes to avoid
Midweek meals: five quick dinners for families or students on a budget  Midweek meals: five quick dinners for families or students on a budget 
People having balanced diet from lunch boxes Back to the office: easy packed lunch ideas and five of the best adult lunch boxes 
The Great British Bake Off 2020

Bake Off is back tonight: Here's what you need to know and a cake to eat while you watch

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices