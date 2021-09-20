Back to the office: easy packed-lunch ideas and five of the best adult lunch boxes 

One of the very best things about working from home has been access to my kitchen. Whether it's whipping up an omelette in three minutes flat, or squeezing the sandwich toaster closed on a too-full concoction of cheese and mustard, lunches have been the highlight of my work day. As lots of us prepare to return to the office over the coming weeks, it's a good time to set your mind towards what you might want to eat for lunch, and how to make it fabulous.
Lots of offices will have restrictions on their kitchen equipment, and you might not want to share the microwave with the entire population of your office. This does not mean that warm lunches are out of the question, however. It just means investing in some key pieces of equipment. Here are five of our favourites:
For fans of the all-in-one solution then look no further than Built's selection of lunch bags. This rain-proof bag will stand the test of your commute, and features an inner removable shelf for fuss-free stacking. The range also stocks a gorgeous range of sturdy flasks, bottles and glass containers that are dishwasher proof and environmentally friendly.
- From €22 at theorganisedstore.ie.
Are microwaves a thing of the past in office kitchens? If using one is a step too far for you, then consider an insulated food box, just like you would bring camping or on a long hike. Prices of food boxes vary immensely, but Decathalon do a great value version that will keep food warm until lunchtime and won't break the bank.
- Stainless steel isothermal food box (€17) at decathlon.ie
A tiered lunchbox makes so much sense, especially if you will be taking more than one meal to work. The Little Green Shop does a fantastic stainless steel two-tiered lunch box that will house breakfast and lunch, with a small insert for a snack or tasty side. It is not vacuum sealed, so it's worth remembering that these options, which are environmentally friendly are not 100% leak-proof. So no soup here!
- Two-tier rectangle lunch box with mini container (€26) at littlegreenshop.ie
Super stylish and sturdy, the MB Original Bento Box by Monbento is dishwasher-proof and will hold all kinds of delicious treats.
It contains two airtight compartments to protect your food, two containers to carry a complete meal, and all the containers are microwave safe. And it comes in a variety of colours.
- MB Original Bento Box by Monbento in Pink Blus (€38) at reuizi.ie
If you are not interested in investing too much into your packed lunch journey, then head straight to, who sell a great range of insulated lunch bags that will do exactly what they say on the tin. If you want to keep your lunch cool for the whole day, slide a slimline ice block into the bottom just like you would in any cool box.
- Small cooler bag (€5) at primark.com.
I’ve always loved a good weekday lunchbox, which became a work-from-home lunch and is now back to lunches suitable for the office. I’ve dedicated a weekly newsletter to climate-conscious lunches: The Susty (sustainable) Lunchbox.
A good on-the-go lunch must tick a few boxes - be portable, tasty, easy to reheat, provide energy and be climate-conscious. Climate-conscious means zero waste, plant-strong and no single-use plastics.
I would also pack one easy snack or keep non-perishables like nuts and crackers in my desk drawer. Plan your lunches and snacks, so that it is not constant grazing, difficult after working from home!
- A baked potato or sweet potato with a topping, like cheesy broccoli.
- A hearty soup including plant protein like beans, lentils, chickpeas, to keep you fuller for longer.
- Buddha Bowls: a layer of wholegrains or baby spinach topped with spoonfuls of roasted vegetables, hummus, feta cheese, guacamole, nuts, seeds etc.
- Quesadillas: like a cheese toastie but healthier. Easy to toast on a small panini maker in work.
- Trio of robust salads and a slice of wholesome brown bread.
- Open rye or brown soda bread sandwich with cottage cheese or smoked mackerel pâté with cucumber and radish slices (easy to assemble).
- Wholewheat noodle salad with stir-fry vegetables, leftover chicken and a spicy peanut dressing.Homemade pot noodle with noodles, veggies, seasoning and protein, just add boiling water.
- Sweet snack: fruit and ricotta cheese.
- Savoury snack: smoked nuts and sliced apple.