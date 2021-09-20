Back to the office: easy packed-lunch ideas and five of the best adult lunch boxes 

One of the very best things about working from home has been access to my kitchen. Whether it's whipping up an omelette in three minutes flat, or squeezing the sandwich toaster closed on a too-full concoction of cheese and mustard, lunches have been the highlight of my work day. As lots of us prepare to return to the office over the coming weeks, it's a good time to set your mind towards what you might want to eat for lunch, and how to make it fabulous.

Lots of offices will have restrictions on their kitchen equipment, and you might not want to share the microwave with the entire population of your office. This does not mean that warm lunches are out of the question, however. It just means investing in some key pieces of equipment. Here are five of our favourites: