How to make a sausage and egg mcmuffin in seven easy steps 

You'll never go to the drive-thru again 
This homemade sausage and egg mcmuffin is even better than the real thing.

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 10:47

Chef Mark Moriarty is committed to showing us how to make the food we crave from well-known eateries at home. His show Cook In, every Wednesday night onRTÉ One at 7.30pm takes the dishes we love and breaks them down into easy steps. 

Tonight, he is tackling brunch and he'll be making fluffy pancakes with maple syrup and crispy bacon, shakshuka with chorizo and a homemade sausage and egg muffin. Ahead of tonight's show, he's shared this takeaway favourite with us. 

Sausage and egg muffins

recipe by:Mark Moriarty

No need to head to the drive-thru for this breakfast sandwich

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

2 hours 0 mins

Total Time

2 hours 10 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 200g plain flour

  • ½ sachet fast action yeast (4g)

  • 140g milk

  • 25g melted butter

  • 10g caster sugar

  • 3g salt

  • 100g pork mince

  • 50g sausage meat (removed from your favourite brand of pork sausage)

  • 5g salt

  • 1tsp dried rosemary

  • 4 eggs

  • 4 slices cheese

Method

  1. Warm the milk to above hand temperature and add the dried yeast, then allow it to sit for one minute.

  2. Mix the flour, sugar, salt and melted butter, then add the milk and yeast. Knead for five minutes, until a soft, sticky dough is achieved. Transfer to a greased bowl and leave in a warm place to double in size. This should take about 45 minutes.

  3. Once doubled in size, turn out onto a floured bench and roll approximately. 1.5 inches thick. Use a cutter to cut into circles and place them onto a tray dusted in flour or polenta. Cover with a cloth and allow to double in size again (another 45 minutes approximately.

  4. Preheat your oven to 160°C. Heat a non-stick pan over a low heat, and cook the muffins for 4 minutes on each side, with a lid on. Remove and reserve.

  5. To make the patty, mix the pork mince, sausage meat (squeezed from its casing), salt and dried rosemary. Shape into thin pattys approximately two centimetres thick. Cook in a hot pan till crisp on both sides.

  6. Cook the eggs in a ring cutter to retain their shape, if you have one, and once the egg white is set, flip and cook for 1 more minute on the other side.

  7. Slice the muffins in two and toast them, then assemble with the pattys, cheese and egg. Serve immediately.

