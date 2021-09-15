How to make a sausage and egg mcmuffin in seven easy steps 

Chef Mark Moriarty is committed to showing us how to make the food we crave from well-known eateries at home. His show Cook In, every Wednesday night onRTÉ One at 7.30pm takes the dishes we love and breaks them down into easy steps.

Tonight, he is tackling brunch and he'll be making fluffy pancakes with maple syrup and crispy bacon, shakshuka with chorizo and a homemade sausage and egg muffin. Ahead of tonight's show, he's shared this takeaway favourite with us.