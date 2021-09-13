Paul O'Connell's chilli con carne is extremely delicious, and we have the recipe

Paul O'Connell and a number of leading lights from the world of Irish rugby have teamed up to create 'Home', a cookbook featuring 72 family-friendly recipes developed by the IRFU High Performance Chef Maurice McGeehan.

The book marks a partnership between Aldi and the IRFU in a bid to raise €1 million by the end of 2022 for Barnardos, one of Aldi’s official charity partners.