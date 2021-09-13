Paul O'Connell's chilli con carne is extremely delicious, and we have the recipe

Paul O'Connell and a number of leading lights from the world of Irish rugby have teamed up to create 'Home', a cookbook featuring 72 family-friendly recipes developed by the IRFU High Performance Chef Maurice McGeehan.
The book marks a partnership between Aldi and the IRFU in a bid to raise €1 million by the end of 2022 for Barnardos, one of Aldi’s official charity partners.
You'll find recipes for katsu curry and super quick and nutritious stir-fries that the whole family can enjoy, with the added bonus of knowing that the recipes have been created for some of Ireland's most elite athletes.
From James Ryan’s Soy & Ginger Steak with Hoisin Roasted Mushroom and Fried Rice to Linda Djougang’s Strawberry and Mascarpone Yoghurt, this is a must-have cookbook for a busy family's kitchen.
As an extension to Aldi’s Fresh Food Partnership with Irish Rugby, profits from ‘Home’ will directly contribute to children and families in need across Ireland through Barnardos Early Years and Family Support Services, and will support the Aldi and Barnardos partnership in providing 10,000 warm meals to children who attend its centres in addition to funding other key services. Each year, more than 21,000 vulnerable and at-risk families and young children benefit from the services provided by Barnardos.
Available in stores nationwide now, Aldi’s very first cookbook ‘Home’, created in partnership with the IRFU is available for €11.99, with all profits going to Barnardos. For more information, visit www.aldi.ie.
Chilli con carne
This one-pot wonder is a firm favourite in my house
Servings4
Preparation Time60 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time1 hours 10 mins
CourseMain
CuisineMexican
Ingredients
500g lean minced beef (10% or less fat)
2 medium onions, peeled and chopped
3 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped
1-2tsp hot chilli powder
2 tsp ground cumin
2 tsp ground coriander
2 tbsp plain flour
150ml red wine or extra stock
300ml beef stock, made with 1beef stock cube
4OOg can chopped tomatoes
4OOg can of red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
3 tbsp tomato puree
1 tsp caster sugar
1 tsp dried oregano
1 bay leaf
Flaked sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Rapeseed oil
Method
Place a large non-stick sauce pan over a medium heat, add a drizzle of rapeseed oil and then add the beef and onions.
Cook together for 5 minutes, stirring the beef and squishing it against the sides of the pan to break up the lumps.
Add the garlic, 1-2 teaspoons of chilli powder (depending on how hot you like your chilli) and the cumin and coriander. Fry together for 1-2 minutes more.
Sprinkle over the flour and stir well.
Slowly add the wine and then the stock, stirring constantly.
Tip the tomatoes and kidney beans into the pan and stir in the tomato puree, caster sugar, oregano and bay Ieaf. Season with a pinch of salt and plenty of freshly ground black pepper.
Bring to a simmer on the hob, then cover loosely with a lid. Reduce the heat and leave to simmer gently for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mince is tender and the sauce is thick
Adjust the seasoning to taste.
Serve with Mexican-style rice, Greek-style yogurt, guacamole and pico de gallo.