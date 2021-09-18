Jamie Oliver: three recipes for that big get-together 

Jam jar prawn cocktails
Cocktail sauce, avo, tomatoes & crispy pancetta crumbs
Servings6
CourseStarter
Ingredients
1 clove of garlic
4 rashers of higher-welfare smoked pancetta
olive oil
100g breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
3 tablespoons natural yoghurt
3 tablespoons tomato ketchup
1 lemon
Worcestershire sauce
Tabasco sauce
2 little gem lettuces
1 cucumber
200g ripe cherry tomatoes
1 punnet of cress
1 ripe avocado
100g cooked brown shrimp, from sustainable sources
200g cooked peeled prawns, from sustainable sources
cayenne pepper
Method
ON THE DAY Peel the garlic and finely chop with the pancetta, then place in a non-stick frying pan on a medium heat with 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Add the breadcrumbs and fry until crunchy and golden, tossing regularly. Leave to cool.
For the sauce, whisk up the mayo, yoghurt, ketchup, half the lemon juice and a dash each of Worcestershire and Tabasco sauce, then season to perfection, tasting and tweaking. Finely shred the lettuces. Halve the cucumber lengthways and scrape out the seeds with a teaspoon, then chop into 1cm dice. Quarter the cherry tomatoes. Snip the cress. Halve and destone the avocado, squeeze the flesh into a blender with the remaining lemon juice and blitz until smooth, loosening with a splash of water, if needed, then season to perfection.
Line up six clean wide-necked jam jars or glasses ready to fill. Divide the lettuce between them, followed by the cucumber and tomatoes, gently pressing down as you build the layers. Spoon in the cool, crispy pancetta crumbs, top with the cress, then sprinkle in the shrimp and prawns. Drizzle in the sauce and add a pinch of cayenne to each. Spoon over the blitzed avo, cover and you’re done.
PERFECT PRAWNS A good fishmonger will have a nice selection of prawns – I like to use a mixture here, even a few smoked ones would be great. Have fun with it.
ENERGY 237kcal FAT 13.2g SAT FAT 2.2g PROTEIN 14.8g CARBS 15.3g SUGARS 6.8g SALT 2.3g FIBRE 2g
Together by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2021 Together). Photography: Levon Biss.
Stuffed salmon
What I like about this recipe is that the method, which is incredibly easy to follow, elevates the salmon to a new level
Servings8
CourseMain
Ingredients
1 heaped tablespoon baby capers in brine
10 anchovy fillets in oil, from sustainable sources
2 sprigs of rosemary
10 mixed-colour olives, stone in
1 fresh red chilli
1 lemon olive oil
1.2kg side of salmon, skin on, pin-boned, from sustainable sources
Method
GET AHEAD You can prep this on the day, if you prefer. Put the capers into a small bowl, then tear in the anchovies and strip in the rosemary leaves. Squash and destone the olives, tearing the flesh into the bowl, then finely slice and add the chilli. Finely grate over the lemon zest, squeeze in the juice, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and mix well. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
ON THE DAY Place the salmon skin-side down in the middle of your largest roasting tray and use the tip of a small sharp knife to make deep cuts into the flesh at 3cm intervals. Now stuff each cut, using the knife to help you. I start by dividing up the olives and anchovies, then add the rosemary, chilli and capers. Take your time and enjoy the process. Sprinkle any excess around the salmon.
TO SERVE Preheat the oven to 180°C. Roast the salmon at the bottom of the oven for 20 minutes. Let it rest for 10 minutes, then serve
VEGGIE LOVE: A giant stuffed portobello mushroom for each veggie guest instead of salmon is a thing of joy – just lose the anchovies.
ENERGY 313kcal FAT 20.6g SAT FAT 3.5g PROTEIN 31.4g CARBS 0.1g SUGARS 0.1g SALT 1g FIBRE 0.1g
Together by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2021 Together). Photography: Levon Biss.
Chocolate orange crème brûlée
Silky, indulgent & oh-so-good
Servings4
CourseDessert
Ingredients
100ml double cream
300ml semi-skimmed milk
100g dark chocolate (70%)
4 large free-range eggs
80g golden caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling
1 orange seasonal berries, to serve
Method
GET AHEAD Pour the cream and milk into a non-stick pan, snap in the chocolate, and place on a medium-low heat until the chocolate has melted, whisking regularly. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly while you separate the eggs. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the yolks (freeze the whites to make meringues another day) with the sugar and the finely grated orange zest until pale and flu y. Now, whisking constantly, gradually pour in the chocolate mixture until combined. Return to the pan and place over a low heat, then very gently bring to a simmer, whisking constantly for about 10 minutes, or until you have a custard-like consistency. Divide between four small heatproof cups or two sharing bowls, then cool, cover and leave to set in the fridge overnight.
TO SERVE Sprinkle a little sugar over two of the puds, then melt it under a hot grill or using a blowtorch. Serve with orange segments, berries or cherries. The two extra puds will keep for up to 5 days in the fridge, if you can wait that long!
ENERGY 414kcal FAT 27.1g SAT FAT 13.7g PROTEIN 8.9g CARBS 39.8g SUGARS 39.6g SALT 0.2g FIBRE 1g
Together by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2021 Together). Photography: David Loftus.