Don't fancy a McPlant? Here are three healthy plant-based burgers to make at home 

Chipotle mushroom and black bean burgers with peanuts and lime
These burgers with a hint of peanut butter are ridiculously moreish and can be served in buns with mayonnaise and pickles for enhanced flavour
Servings4
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time25 mins
Total Time45 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
50g smooth peanut butter
1 x 400g tin of black beans, drained, but not rinsed
2 small cloves of garlic, peeled
2 tsp chipotle chilli flakes
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tbsp olive oil
1 heaped tbsp rye flour
1 lime, zest only
1 tsp sea salt flakes
250g chestnut mushrooms
To serve:
1 lime, cut into 4 wedges
a handful of chopped salted peanuts
a handful of chopped fresh coriander
4 burger buns
Method
Put the peanut butter into a food processor with 60g of the black beans, the garlic, chilli flakes, cumin, olive oil, rye flour, lime zest and sea salt flakes, and blitz until you have a very thick paste.
Tip it into a large bowl and stir in the rest of the black beans.
Tip the mushrooms into the processor – no need to wash it – and pulse until you have a dry mushroom mince. Stir this into the black bean mixture. With damp hands, form it into four thick burgers and arrange them on a lined baking sheet.
Bake in the oven at 180°C fan/200°C for 25–30 minutes. When they’ve got 10 minutes left, gently flip them over so they can crisp up on the other side.
They’re ready to serve straight from the oven, but for a nice bit of smokiness you can let them cool down, then finish them on a medium barbecue for a couple of minutes per side.
Squeeze over the lime wedges and top with a handful of chopped peanuts and coriander, then sandwich them into lightly grilled burger buns.
This recipe is from Rukmini Iyer’s The Green Barbecue (Vegan & Vegetarian Recipes to Cook Outdoors & In)
Perry Street's chickpea burgers
Ready in minutes and full of flavour, these veggie burgers are a great way of introducing one meat-free day to the weekly menu
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time8 mins
Total Time18 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
400g chickpeas can, drained
Zest of 1 lime, plus juice of ½ lemon
1 tsp ground cumin
Small bunch coriander, chopped
1 egg
100g grated carrot
1 medium red onion, ½ diced, ½ sliced
1 tbsp olive oil
To serve:
4 small whole-wheat buns
1 large tomato, sliced
½ cucumber
Chilli sauce
Natural yoghurt or crème fraiche
Method
- In a food processor, pulse the chickpeas, lime zest, juice, cumin, half the coriander, the egg and some seasoning.
Scrape into a bowl and mix with 80g of the grated carrot and the diced onions.
Form four burgers and press the remaining grated carrots onto both sides and chill for at least 10 minutes.
Heat the oil in a frying pan until hot.
Fry the burgers for four minutes each side, keeping the heat on medium so they don’t burn.
To serve, slice buns and fill with a tomato slice, a burger, a few red onion slices, cucumber slices, a dollop of chilli sauce and the remaining coriander.
Root burger
These burgers are easy, filling and great if you fancy a change from your beef burger. The addition of the chickpeas ups the protein and fibre content too
Servings8
Preparation Time25 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2 carrots, finely diced
2 onions, finely diced
1 sweet potato, cut into small pieces
1 red pepper, finely diced
1 yellow pepper, finely diced
1 beetroot (cooked), chopped into small pieces
2 tbsp rapeseed oil
1 tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tsp ground cumin
½ tsp ground ginger
Salt & pepper to season
4 tbsp sesame seeds
6-8 slices vegan cheese
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add all the vegetables to the pan and cook on a medium heat until soft, this will take about 10-12 minutes.
Remove the mixture from the pan and allow the vegetables to cool. Blend the chickpeas and spices in a food processor until smooth.
Mix the vegetables and chickpeas together in a large bowl, combining thoroughly.
Divide the mixture up into equal-sized portions.
Scatter the sesame seeds on a baking tray.
Roll each portion in the sesame seeds and flatten gently with the palm of your hand, making them into burger patties.
Place a slice of cheese on each patty.
Put into the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes.
Serve with a leafy green salad.