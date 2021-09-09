Don't fancy a McPlant? Here are three healthy plant-based burgers to make at home 

As McDonalds announce the launch date of their new plant-based burger it's a good time to remember that veggie burgers are easily whipped up in minutes with store cupboard ingredients 
Rukmini Iyer's blackbean and mushroom burger is far superior to a fast food version. From Chipotle mushroom and black bean burgers with peanuts and lime. Picture: David Loftus.

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 12:15

Chipotle mushroom and black bean burgers with peanuts and lime

These burgers with a hint of peanut butter are ridiculously moreish and can be served in buns with mayonnaise and pickles for enhanced flavour

Servings

4

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 50g smooth peanut butter

  • 1 x 400g tin of black beans, drained, but not rinsed

  • 2 small cloves of garlic, peeled

  • 2 tsp chipotle chilli flakes

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • 1 heaped tbsp rye flour

  • 1 lime, zest only

  • 1 tsp sea salt flakes

  • 250g chestnut mushrooms

  • To serve:

  • 1 lime, cut into 4 wedges

  • a handful of chopped salted peanuts

  • a handful of chopped fresh coriander

  • 4 burger buns

Method

  1. Put the peanut butter into a food processor with 60g of the black beans, the garlic, chilli flakes, cumin, olive oil, rye flour, lime zest and sea salt flakes, and blitz until you have a very thick paste.

  2. Tip it into a large bowl and stir in the rest of the black beans.

  3. Tip the mushrooms into the processor – no need to wash it – and pulse until you have a dry mushroom mince. Stir this into the black bean mixture. With damp hands, form it into four thick burgers and arrange them on a lined baking sheet.

  4. Bake in the oven at 180°C fan/200°C for 25–30 minutes. When they’ve got 10 minutes left, gently flip them over so they can crisp up on the other side.

  5. They’re ready to serve straight from the oven, but for a nice bit of smokiness you can let them cool down, then finish them on a medium barbecue for a couple of minutes per side.

  6. Squeeze over the lime wedges and top with a handful of chopped peanuts and coriander, then sandwich them into lightly grilled burger buns.
    This recipe is from Rukmini Iyer’s The Green Barbecue (Vegan & Vegetarian Recipes to Cook Outdoors & In)

Perry Street's chickpea burgers

Ready in minutes and full of flavour, these veggie burgers are a great way of introducing one meat-free day to the weekly menu

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

8 mins

Total Time

18 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 400g chickpeas can, drained

  • Zest of 1 lime, plus juice of ½ lemon

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • Small bunch coriander, chopped

  • 1 egg

  • 100g grated carrot

  • 1 medium red onion, ½ diced, ½ sliced

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • To serve:

  • 4 small whole-wheat buns

  • 1 large tomato, sliced

  • ½ cucumber

  • Chilli sauce

  • Natural yoghurt or crème fraiche

Method

  1. In a food processor, pulse the chickpeas, lime zest, juice, cumin, half the coriander, the egg and some seasoning.

  2. Scrape into a bowl and mix with 80g of the grated carrot and the diced onions.

  3. Form four burgers and press the remaining grated carrots onto both sides and chill for at least 10 minutes.

  4. Heat the oil in a frying pan until hot.

  5. Fry the burgers for four minutes each side, keeping the heat on medium so they don’t burn.

  6. To serve, slice buns and fill with a tomato slice, a burger, a few red onion slices, cucumber slices, a dollop of chilli sauce and the remaining coriander.

Root burger

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

These burgers are easy, filling and great if you fancy a change from your beef burger. The addition of the chickpeas ups the protein and fibre content too

Servings

8

Preparation Time

25 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 carrots, finely diced

  • 2 onions, finely diced

  • 1 sweet potato, cut into small pieces

  • 1 red pepper, finely diced

  • 1 yellow pepper, finely diced

  • 1 beetroot (cooked), chopped into small pieces

  • 2 tbsp rapeseed oil

  • 1 tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 2 tsp ground cumin

  • ½ tsp ground ginger

  • Salt & pepper to season

  • 4 tbsp sesame seeds

  • 6-8 slices vegan cheese

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  2. Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add all the vegetables to the pan and cook on a medium heat until soft, this will take about 10-12 minutes.

  3. Remove the mixture from the pan and allow the vegetables to cool. Blend the chickpeas and spices in a food processor until smooth.

  4. Mix the vegetables and chickpeas together in a large bowl, combining thoroughly.

  5. Divide the mixture up into equal-sized portions.

  6. Scatter the sesame seeds on a baking tray.

  7. Roll each portion in the sesame seeds and flatten gently with the palm of your hand, making them into burger patties.

  8. Place a slice of cheese on each patty.

  9. Put into the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes.

  10. Serve with a leafy green salad.

For more plant-based meal ideas check out ieFood

