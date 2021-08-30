6 foodie experiences you won't want to miss at the Waterford Harvest Festival 

This year's festival features a whole week of bespoke menus, tasting trails, food challenges and lots lots more besides. And you will definitely eat well. The aim of the festival is to celebrate the food from Waterford city and the sunny southeast.

1. Brunch on the greenway

Female Jazz Duo Indigo Mood will be performing at Coach House Coffee on Saturday, September 11 for a special jazz-themed brunch on the greenway.

2. Garden party

Take your seat at Momo for a five-course tasting menu as Bernadette Kervick from Ballybeg Gardens shares tips about growing the perfect vegetable garden and how to grow organically. The menu has been designed to showcase Waterford produce, including vegetables from Ballybeg Greens and Annestown.

3. Shuck oysters on a viking boat

Watch the chefs shucking oysters at the Viking Longboat at Reginald’s Tower from 2pm on both Saturday and Sunday of Harvest

and then enjoy them with a creamy glass of Guinness.

4. Feast like a phoenix

Fans of street food and a decent craft beer will be very excited by Phoenix Yard Feast on O'Connell Street. There'll be live music, and a huge selection of locally-produced food and drink.

5. Revolution burger challenge

Could you eat three ½lb burgers with cheese, bacon, salad and coleslaw on a triple bun with a large portion of chunky fries? It took

Adam Richman from Man V Food took 11 minutes and 25 seconds to demolish it, now's your chance to try to beat his record.

6. Tasting menu in a museum

Enjoy an eight-course Waterford Food Tasting Menu inside the 13th-century Choristers’ Crypt at the Waterford Museum of Treasures. This super atmospheric event begins with a drinks reception in one of Waterford’s most loved museums.

waterfordharvestfestival.ie