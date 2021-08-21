Five leakproof lunch boxes to add to your back to school list

As September creeps up, many are trying to tackle long lists of back-to-school items we need to buy, such as bags, uniforms, and the annual new lunch box.

Irish children eat over 180 lunches in school every year, so it’s no surprise that some reusable containers don’t last.

However, it doesn’t have to be that way, with countless brands now offering sturdy and leak-proof boxes that are perfect for keeping that new school bag mess-free. Here are five of the best to look out for.

KitchenCraft 1L Lunch Box with Cutlery

The KitchenCraft lunchbox comes with reusable cutlery and is just €14.95.

This lightweight container (€14.95) has three individual sections and an airtight lid to ensure lunches stay in place en route to school.

It also has a built-in utensil holder with stainless steel cutlery included, while the two smaller compartments are perfect for storing snacks.

Shop at www.littlegreenshop.ie

Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Lunch Box

The Kleen Kanteen lunch box is made of sturdy and lasting stainless steel.

This sturdy stainless steel lunch box is leakproof, BPA-free, and dishwasher safe, with a silicone lid that allows for easy ventilation.

While it may look heavy, it actually weighs just over 200g and will last a lot longer than its plastic components. The inside of the containers are also electropolished, so it won’t retain any flavours or scents.

It’s a little pricey at €27.99, but both the interior and exterior are rust-proof, so it should last see older pupils through school and its rounded edges also make it practically drop proof for any younger students taking it to the playground.

Shop now on www.motherearth.ie

Marks and Spencer Kids’ Lunch Boxes

You can put containers into M&S' cooling lunchboxes or place food right into the easy-wipe interior.

M&S’ handle lunch boxes come in a range of designs, from Spider Man themed to Disney princess, and are lightweight and machine washable. The Thinsulate technology in the lining will also keep food fresh and can be wiped down easily.

Shop online and in-store for €19.

Peppa Pig Multi Lunch Box

The anti-slip and anti-drip Peppa Pig lunchbox set is perfect for younger students.

This slip-proof set is perfect for the smaller kiddies in the household. The Peppa Pig Multi Lunch Box comes with three containers and a leak-proof bottle, all of which are easy to clean and BPA-free.

Shop on LittlewoodsIreland.ie for €8.99 this week.

BobbleBox 1.8L Lunch Box

BobbleBox's containers have an ice pack and dividable tray insert.

This multi-function container (€18) has a genius bobble-shaped ice pack to keep food cool, as well as a removable shelf to keep fruit and snacks away from sandwiches. BPA-free and dishwasher safe, BobbleBox’s designs are also freezer and microwave-proof.

Available at Argos and from Amazon.