Three simple and customisable desserts that even a novice baker can make

If you need motivation to stop scrolling through pretty food pictures on Instagram and actually bake up a storm yourself, a new recipe book filled with Instagrammable inspiration and instructions will light a fire in you - and in your oven too.

Food blogger Jane Dunn has been sharing recipes and food inspiration online since 2014 and her first book of recipes features 100 delicious bakes, cakes and treats has just been published. Full of dreamy creations like gooey cookies and fluffy cupcakes, this is the easy baking bible you’ve been waiting for.