Cooking with Colm: Chicken biryani is the ultimate Indian one-pot meal

This week’s recipe is my take on a classic Indian rice dish. I have developed a recipe that will work for most people, using ingredients that are easily available from the supermarkets. I do not claim that this recipe is fully authentic, I have for example used coconut oil instead of ghee, as that ingredient might be hard to find and not everyone will want to go to the trouble of clarifying their own butter. If you can find some ghee though, use it instead of the oil. It adds a depth of flavour and richness that is lovely.

Some people think biryani is a rather basic dish, a bit like a pilaf; a side dish to have with another curry. However, biryani is intended to be the main dish in a meal. It is highly spiced with complex flavours and is usually served with side dishes and relishes. This is a perfect meal for a family feast, served up in the middle of the table with lots of tasty sides and everyone helping themselves to platefuls of fragrant, spicy biryani.