It's plum season! Here are some of our favourite recipes using plums

Plums, and their sister fruit damson and greengages are in season right now. Delicious in crumbles and compotes and jams, William Murray says they are one of his favourite fruits.

"Wild plums can be foraged in hedgerows all over the countryside, like damsons and bullaces," he says. "More exotic varieties are also being imported like greengages, mirabelles and little yellow Italian plums. Of all of the stone fruit, plums are the sweetest, juiciest, stickiest and also probably the ones which work best in savoury dishes as well as sweet."