Wine with Leslie: Consistency, good value and quality from Chile

This week I want to remind you that there are very good reasons why we buy 27% of our wine from Chile. Consistency and good value are the most obvious reasons but we should also include the word quality.

Even at entry-level, Chilean wines provide a lot of pleasure and the reliability factor keeps bringing customers back for more. At the medium and top Chile can rival wines from any country in the world. To take one example, I have always collected Santa Rita’s Casa Real and it has never disappointed. It is remarkably consistent and develops elegance and poise in the bottle while costing a lot less than Cru Classé Bordeaux — the wine it most resembles. Prices have risen a little in recent years but even at its current price of €85 it is a safer bet than almost all similarly priced Bordeaux.

Chile is a long, long country and has a huge range of climates so there is no grape that cannot be cultivated. If it is too warm for the variety you want to grow you simply plant closer to the coast or up one of the mountains in Coastal Range, or in the foothills of the Andes.

Santa Rita sent me a couple of new wines recently to remind me of their work on sustainability and to mark the fact that they missed out on Bloom in the Park again this year: the Santa Rita sponsored garden at Bloom is always a gold medal winner.

Every winery in the world these days talks about sustainability but Santa Rita was one of the first — they were talking about it in the 1990s. Their sustainability plan covers everything from saving water and energy to waste management, from and fair-trading policies and scholarships for families of employees. Santa Rita is not alone in this especially as Chile's climate allows for very sustainable viticulture.

I also had an interesting online tasting with Aresti in recent weeks which is exclusive to SuperValu. Aresti is 70 years old this year and their Family Collection icon wine is at a very low price this month. At the online tasting, we tried several old vintages so if you have some space you might want to buy extra bottles. Their Trisquel Sémillon is at €12 this month and will also age a little.

Selections this week includes a rogue (new to the market) Argentinian Rosé and some good value Chilean special offers which showcase the quality factor.

Wine Under €15

Medalla Real Reserva Chardonnay 2019, Limarí, Chile — €12

Stockist: Tesco, Dunnes

This is normally €16 and is currently on offer in Tesco with a reduction of €4 — if Dunnes don’t have it discounted, they will soon. This is from Limarí, one of the most northerly vineyards in Chile where Chardonnay is the star. Lemon and grapefruit aromas with some vanilla hints from oak contact (25%) — textured and ripe but with balanced acidity and pleasing zingy freshness on the finish. A bargain.

Emiliana Novas Syrah-Mourvèdre, Cachapoal, Chile — €12.95

Stockists: O’Briens stores nationwide

O’Briens has some new Emiliana wines in stock including an off-dry Riesling from Bio-Bio and this Syrah-Mourvèdre blend which is reduced from €17. Emiliana is one of the largest organic growers in the world and a good addition to the O’Brien’s range. This pours a dark red with brick edges indicating its age — ripe and textured, with floral blackberry and plum fruits, good concentration, and not a little elegance.

Doña Paula Rosé Malbec 2020, Mendoza, Argentina — €14.99

Stockists: SuperValu, Dunnes, Tesco

This is new from Doña Paula and made from Malbec grapes grown on poor soils at altitude to keep yields low while grapes are picked early and cool-fermented to maintain freshness. Pouring a medium pale pink with aromas of glacé cherry and strawberry, creamy and textured on the palate with more strawberries and red fruits but with a burst of lemony acidity to balance it all out.

Wine Over €15

Carmen Frida Kahlo Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, Chile — €25

Stockist: bodega695.com

This is a limited release from Carmen and only available from Bodega695.com which stocks all the top-end and rare wines from Santa Rita and Doña Paula. From Cabernet grown on alluvial soils in the Alto Maipo this received a long maceration before maturation in French Oak. Soft black fruit aromas mixed with herbal and spice notes, elegant and balanced — and a good showcase for Chile’s cooler climate reds.

Montes Alpha, Aconcagua Pinot Noir 2018, Chile — €22.99

Stockists: 1601 Kinsale, Blackrock Cellar, Londis Malahide, Sweeney’s D3, Wineonline.ie

Aconagua is to the north of Santiago and more usually associated with Cabernet and Merlot but it also has some cool sea breezes and altitude vineyards in the Coastal mountain range. Black cherry aromas with some earthy tones, ripe and supple but with balancing crunchy darker fruits on the palate and lingering pepper and spice.

Aresti Family Collection 2017, Curicó Valley, Chile — €20

Stockist: SuperValu

This is Aresti’s top wine and is reduced for the next couple of weeks so worth picking up a couple of bottles.. A blend of 70% Cabernet plus Merlot, Syrah, Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot — this is a big ripe wine packed with soft berry aromas with some smoke and cedar notes; ripe black fruits on the palate with spice and vanilla touches and fine concentration and complexity.

Whiskey of the Week

Currach Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Wakame Seaweed Cask, 46% ABV, 70cl — €59.99

Stockists: Bradleys, World Wide Wines, Ardkeen, Baggot Street Wines, Celtic Whiskey Shop, Originspirits.ie, Irishmalts.com.

This intriguing whiskey is from the team behind Ornabrak Gin and Kalak Vodka both of which have been praised in this column. This single malt was aged in first fill Bourbon casks and then finished in virgin oak barrels which were charred using hand-harvested Wakame Seaweed from County Clare.

This pours a pale gold with noticeable ozone and charred oak aromas mixed with cucumber and Yorkshire toffees. Honey flavours hit the front palate with salty edges but as it develops in the mouth caramel notes take over and, on the finish, spice and light smoke notes linger.