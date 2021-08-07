Menu: Fresh fish and chips and homemade icecream at the beach in Lahinch

Taste of Dublin

The Menu promised to make further mention of Taste of Dublin (September 1-5) and though the ever-popular assembly of some of Ireland’s top chefs does not commence until September, it’s time to plan that trip to the Big Smoke. It’s a great chance to let your hair down and experience the myriad pleasures of sharing fine food with people other than your fellow lockdown lifers. Despite the addition of a further two days to the usual programme, tickets are being snapped up, particularly with numbers reduced in accordance with Covid guidelines.

The Taste Theatre stage, always at the centre of proceedings, this year features more than 25 of Ireland’s top chefs, including Jordan Bailey of Michelin two-starred Aimsir; Jess Murphy (Kai, Galway); JP McMahon; Rachel Allen; Kevin Dundon; Aoife Noonan; Eric Matthews, and Trisha Lewis.

Taste partners with Culture Vultures, The Laughter Lounge, and The Gaiety School of Acting to provide an entertainment programme of performances, comedy, and theatre shows — all staged in the wonderful surroundings of the beautiful Iveagh Gardens. And the Food for Thought stage, features chefs, food writers and producers, discussing everything from Ireland’s hidden food gems to top chefs and their favourite cookbooks.

But, all this fodder for hearts and minds ultimately pales in the pursuit of finest fare for the belly and the festival has it in spades with upmarket street food offerings including Pickle; Hang Dai; The Salty Buoy by Niall Sabongi; The Chop House; Bites by Kwanghi; The Port House; Jackrabbit; King Sitric and Three Twenty Ice Cream — each restaurant offering signature dishes and a selected menu of iconic dishes.

Top producers are also to be found — including Hot Chip Dublin; The Cupcake Bloke; Ballymaloe Foods, and Glowberry.

Once you’ve made your initial sweep and compiled your own personal ‘menu’, kick back with a cocktail and have the Just Eat waiter service procure your dishes of choice from various restaurants.

For those perhaps still seeking their post-Covid-courage when it comes to diving back into the crowds, albeit greatly reduced on previous years, the Fercullen Irish Whiskey VIP Garden offers a chance to upgrade your ticket to skip queues with fast-track entry to the event and grab a comfortable base camp for the day.

Tickets are priced from €20 (excl booking fee).

Fish and chips at Lahinch

Newly opened in Lahinch, Co Clare, Spooney’s and Vaughan’s at the Prom, offer fine fare for feasting at the seaside

There are few memories from The Menu’s childhood to trump seaside visits of yore, of the smells and flavours of fine fresh fish and chips and, best of all, the race to devour an ice cream cone before it melts away entirely in the summer sun. Newly-opened Spooney’s and Vaughan’s on The Prom, in Lahinch, in Co Clare, offer the chance to create some fine summer memories of your own if travelling in the West.

Chef-proprietor, Denis Vaughan, serves up freshly-made ice cream in Spooney’s using milk collected every morning from Lacey’s Farm in Liscannor before pasteurising it in Vaughan’s Anchor Inn, the renowned seafood restaurant founded by his parents in 1979. Flavours include Bronte pistachios from Sicily and Madagascan vanilla, served in cones, wafer baskets, along with sorbets, milkshakes and a super sundae, while Spooney’s fish and chip bar, serves takeaway locally landed fish, battered using Denis’s 19-year-old starter as part of the secret recipe and fried with chips, peeled and cooked in house, using potatoes from nearby Killimer.

Alongside Spooney’s is Vaughan’s on The Prom, a brand new 80-seater restaurant with outdoor terrace overlooking Lahinch Beach, where Denis grills prime Irish seafood, including whole Clare lobsters, Galway Bay langoustines, and John Stone beef.

Today’s special

Colin Whooley, managing director of the family-run Roaring Water Bay Mussels, in West Cork

The Menu has been putting up his feet in glorious west Cork, including that splendidly sunny spell where this little part of paradise morphed into a country on the Aegean Sea, all blistering sunshine and warm turquoise seas. And while his west Cork diet always includes plenty of fine local seafood, his consumption increased to Olympian standards, as if he were back in beautiful Greece.

The fine weather also meant adopting Mediterranean practices in the kitchen — that is, spending as little time as possible sweating over a hot stove, allowing fine produce to do all the heavy lifting, and as much time as possible relishing repasts outdoors as the evening sun set. The Menu found himself returning over and over again to the joyous simplicity of a pot of plump and succulent Roaring Water Bay mussels. Mussels are immensely sustainable fare from the sea — a consideration that should be essential for every right-thinking consumer when purchasing seafood for the table.

With the cork pulled on a nicely chilled, crisp white wine, it’s a matter of minutes to steam the mussels with more of the same wine, onions, garlic, and herbs, creating a simple yet truly splendid feast, with juices mopped up with some crusty sourdough bread and a refreshing green salad on the side.

As has often been the case over the last few months, The Menu’s charcoal barbecue has been glowing and ever ready for action. On occasion, he takes the freshly steamed mussels, plops them into a wire basket and finishes them over the coals, adding delicious smokey tones to the marine umami of this true superfood.

And the ultimate seasoning comes from that blessed feeling of putting away these magical molluscs while gazing down on the same waters in which they were produced, just a mile or two away in Roaring Water Bay. You won’t find The Menu moaning or whinging any time soon for he truly is a very lucky man.