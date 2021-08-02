How to batch cook the right way and make midweek dinners in under half an hour

Batch cooking not only saves time during the week but also helps your budget and reduces food waste.

Here’s where the freezer, the magical kitchen appliance that almost everyone owns, can really transform busy people’s lives and you’ll also have more special time to enjoy and spend with your family.

Be smart

Soup is an ideal addition to your freezer stash.

Most foods freeze brilliantly, including sausage rolls, meatballs, breads, soups, stocks, beans, stews, casseroles, tagines, muffins, fishcakes, burgers, cooked rice, cookie dough, cakes … food will freeze forever but as a general rule, it’s best to use up within a few weeks rather than months.

Of course, it will keep frozen but both flavour and texture gradually deteriorate as does the nutrient value. Some foods like lettuce and mayo don’t freeze well — they will wilt and split.

Consider your size

Store sausage rolls in the freezer for quick snacks or lunches.

For maximum convenience, freeze food in smaller rather than larger portions unless you plan to serve a whole dish for four to six people.

If not, freeze individual or two-portion servings instead — they defrost so much faster and cut down on waste.

Recycled yoghurt pots or muffin tins are perfect for freezing individual portions. Tray freeze whenever possible meatballs, sausage rolls, homemade fish fingers and chicken nuggets...

Then pop them into a reusable plastic box, interleaved with parchment paper or bag them in reusable bags, defrosting what you want when you fancy it.

Save tetra packs and litre milk cartons for soups Allow some space for expansion during freezing.

Stock up on popular food

Tomato fondue acts as a base for so many easy dinners.

Cook the favourite dishes that your family love but more of them. Here are a few favourite standbys:

Tomato fondue, we are never without this ‘great convertible’ serve as a vegetable, a sauce for pasta, topping for pizza, filling for an omelette, base for a bean stew, sauce for grilled fish or a chicken breast.

Peperonata and mushroom à la crème are two other indispensable standbys.

Cook up a couple of batches of bean stew also and of course some veg and meat stews, gratins and lasagnes.

When you manage to source some really fresh fish, an increasing challenge, tray freeze a few portions and also cook up a batch of fish cakes and a few fish pies with some creamy mash on top.

Mash potato or champ and potato cakes are also brilliant to batch cook, freeze both in dishes and individual portions.