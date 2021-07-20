What do we eat for dinner on a day that's too hot to cook? An Irish salad

It has the beetroot, the egg, the scallion and crucially, the salad cream. Brown bread is non-negotiable
What do we eat for dinner on a day that's too hot to cook? An Irish salad

Extra salad cream and a slice of ham if you're lucky.

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 15:26

Old-fashioned salad

recipe by:Darina Allen

This simple, old fashioned salad can be quite delicious when it’s made with a crisp lettuce, good home-grown tomatoes and cucumbers, free-range eggs and home preserved beetroot

Old-fashioned salad

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • Fresh watercress or butterhead

  • Lettuce

  • 2 hard-boiled eggs, preferably free-range, quartered

  • 2-4 tomatoes, quartered

  • 16 slices of cucumber

  • 4 slices pickled beetroot

  • 4 tiny scallions or spring onions

  • 2-4 sliced radishes

  • Chopped parsley

  • To serve: 

  • Salad cream 

Method

  1. Hard-boil the eggs for the salad. Bring a small saucepan of water to the boil, gently slide in the eggs, boil for 10 minutes (12 if they are very fresh), strain off the hot water and cover with cold water. Peel when cold. Wash and dry the lettuce and scallions.

  2. To assemble the salads: Arrange a few lettuce leaves on each of 4 plates. Scatter a few quartered tomatoes and 2 hard-boiled egg quarters, a few slices of cucumber and 1 radish or 2 slices of beetroot on each plate. Garnish with spring onion and watercress, scatter the remaining egg white (from the dressing) over the salad and chopped parsley.

  3. Put a tiny bowl of salad cream in the centre of each plate and serve immediately while the salad is crisp and before the beetroot starts to run.

Brown soda bread

recipe by:Darina Allen

This comforting Irish classic is a perfect afternoon treat paired with salted butter and berry jam or enjoyed with a bowl of piping hot soup

Brown soda bread

Servings

10

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 340g wholemeal flour

  • 110g plain white flour

  • 15g butter

  • A barely rounded teaspoon of bread soda

  • 1 tsp salt

  • 1 egg

  • 415ml (470ml, minus the egg) buttermilk

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 230ºC.

  2. Mix the flours in a large bowl and rub in the butter. Add the salt and sieved bread soda. Lift the flour up with your fingers to distribute the salt and bread soda.

  3. Add the beaten egg (if using) to the buttermilk. Make a well in the centre and pour in all the liquid. With your fingers stiff and outstretched, stir in a circular movement from the centre to the outside of the bowl in ever-increasing concentric circles. When you reach the outside of the bowl seconds later the dough should be made.

  4. Sprinkle a little wholemeal flour on to the worktop. Turn the dough out onto the flour. Sprinkle a little flour on your hands. Gently tidy the dough around the edges and flip onto the flour. Tuck the edges underneath with the inner edge of your hands, gently pat the dough with your fingers into a loaf about 4cm thick.

  5. Cut a deep cross into the bread (this is called ‘Blessing the bread’ and then prick it in the centre of the four sections to 'let the fairies out of the bread').

  6. Transfer to a floured baking tray.

  7. Bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes and then reduce the temperature to 200ºC for the remaining 25-30 minutes. Turn the bread upside down after approximately 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Your Irish Examiner digital cookbook

1000+ recipes for everyday cooking

Salad Food Dish

Your Irish Examiner digital cookbook

1000+ recipes for everyday cooking

More in this section

Iced latte on leaf patterned tea towel Life Hack: Save yourself a small fortune by making your iced coffees at home
French Fries How to make the perfect oven chips and the common mistakes to avoid
Cool down with these homemade ice pop recipes Cool down with these homemade ice pop recipes
cooking pot above camp fire

Going camping? This is the food that top chefs pack so that everyone eats well 

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices