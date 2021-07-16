Wine with Leslie: Dry white wine and memories of holidays in Gascony

With Bastille Day just past, I have found myself thinking about holidays in rural France this week and some of my most memorable have been spent in hazy sunshine in the rural idyll of Gascony.

In the mid and late 1990s, we rented a holiday gite in the South West on three occasions. Once we stayed in a picture-perfect converted Pigeonnier in the garden of a farmyard not too far from Auch, the capital of the Gers Départment.

We would be woken by the ducks and geese going for their morning wander and cats and hens would come into the kitchen if we left the door open looking for treats. Right outside the door was a peach tree dripping with sweet white peaches - pleasingly we had timed our visit to coincide with their moment of perfect ripeness.

The Gers is one of the poorest Départments and has suffered depopulation in recent decades but is still considered one of the gourmet capitals of France. It is the home of Armagnac, confit de canard and foie gras but also one of the best apple tarts you will ever taste - Pastis Gascon, a feuilletée (filo pastry) tart often made with a splash of Armagnac the local version of Cognac.

And the best thing to drink with either duck pâté or Pastis Gascon is the local Pacherenc du Vic Bilh dessert wine made from late-harvest Petit Manseng and Gros Manseng grapes (plus sometimes Sauvignon and others).

I don’t think I’ve mentioned Pacherenc before for the simple reason almost none are available here, but I found a stunning one which I recommend below imported by Le Caveau wines in Kilkenny - they also import rich complex Madiran red wines from the same producer, Alain Brumont.

Jurançon in the foothills of the Pyrenees is the neighbouring region a little further south and they too produce delicious late-harvest sweet wines similar to Pacherenc - think of them as a ‘wild flower Sauternes’ to quote wine writer Hugh Johnson.

Sweet Jurançon is much easier to find and there are many excellent dry versions around too - even Aldi has a good one at around €8 and most independents will stock a version.

Selections this week are all from the South West with three dry whites, a big hearted red and two fragrant delicious dessert wines perfect for ripe strawberries, peaches or sweet yellow mangos from the Halal shops - they are also perfect with terrines or pâté as a starter or with cheese.

Wines Under €15

M&S Found Series Gros Manseng, France - €13.30

Stockist: M&S

Gros Manseng is one of the main grapes in Jurançon (both dry and sweet) and also turns up other regions in the South West such as Irouléguy in the French Basque region and Pacherenc in Gascony. Made for M&S by Nicolas Duffour (whose own Gascogne wines are stocked by O’Briens), this is deep straw in colour with aromas of apricot and lime, nice weight on the palate and a textured citrusy fresh finish.

Uby No. 3, Côtes de Gascogne, Gascony, France - €14.95

Stockists: JJ O’Driscolls, 1601, World Wide Wines, Vintry, Seeenys D3, Brady’s Shankhill

Uby is a family run estate in Gascony specialising in crisp mouth-watering whites perfect for summer. ‘Uby No. 3’ is a Colombard-Ugni Blanc blend with floral and peachy aromas and a nice kick of grapefruit acidity while you should try ‘Uby No. 1’ if you want more green-apple and citrus focus as it is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Gros Manseng.

Domaine de Ménard Cuvée Marine, Gascony, France - €13.99

Stockists: L’Attitude 51, Bradleys, Le Caveau, Baggot Street Wines, Green Man wines, McGuinness Wines.

I believe I mentioned this a few years ago but it has a nice new label and it deserves a mention again as it is the essence of summer. A blend of 60% Colombard with 20% Sauvignon Blanc and 20% Gros Manseng this is packed with ripe peach aromas mixed with lemon peel and citrus along with some pleasing floral notes.

Wines Over €15

Jurançon ‘Clos Uroulat’, Charles Hours - €28.99

Stockists: L’Attitude 51, Bradleys Cork, World Wide Wines, Le Caveau Kilkenny, Mitchell & Son, Green Man Wines, Redmonds.

Bev in L’Attitude 51 is selling this by the glass with figs and blue cheese in her outdoor space on Union Quay and it’s not to be missed. From the picture-perfect foothills of the Pyrenees from late picked Gros and Petit Manseng - golden hued, ripe, honeyed peach and apricot fruits, luscious and ripe but with brisk saline acidity. Delicious.

Cháteau Bouscassé Pacherenc du Vic Bilh, Gascony, France - €24.95

Stockists: Le Caveau Kilkenny, Redmonds, McGuinness Dundalk, Green Man Wines.

This gorgeous dessert wine is the sweet lesser-known sister of Madiran and made from similar grapes to Jurançon. Bouscassé is one of the best producers in the region and this is a treat. Concentrated honey and lemon curd aromas with more lemon and candied mandarin orange flavours with a crisp streak of acidity to balance it all. Wondrous!

Aydie l’Origine Madiran 2017, Gascony, France - €18.95

Stockists: 1601 Kinsale, JJ O’Driscolls, Baggot St. Wines, The Corkscrew, 64 Wines, Deveneys, McHughs.ie

Madiran doesn’t appear here often, mainly because there aren’t many available - this is an excellent introduction. A blend of 70% Tannat and 30% Cabernet this pours almost black with floral (violet tinged) dark fruit aromas including blackcurrant, dark cherry and prunes - meaty and rich with a lot power but also some pleasing finesse and elegance.

The Gin Bin

Runway 28 Handcrafted Gin, 42% ABV, 70cl - €38.95

Stockists: www.runway28gin.com, Listoke Distillery Store Dundalk, D-Six, Coyles of Raphoe, Siopa Mhicí Gweedore.

None of us have been using Dublin airport much recently but the last time you did your plane likely left on Runway 28. Hence the name of this new gin created by MarieAnn McLoughlin Dwyer a former Air Steward and her partner who is a Captain with Ryanair.

MarieAnn created the gin with classic botanicals but has also added a healthy dollop of pepper to give the gin some bite and allow it to shine through tonic water. Classic Juniper, citrus and green leaf aromas, creamy and smooth on first sip and then the pepper kicks in leaving a spicy rounded and refreshing finish.