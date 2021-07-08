These are the ingredients you should never store in the fridge

And recipes for when you want to use them 
These are the ingredients you should never store in the fridge

Some food is not suited for your fridge, despite what you may think.

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 10:30
Ciara McDonnell

Tomatoes

Tomatoes should always, without exception be stored at room temperature. The environment of a fridge gives them a gritty, wooly texture. 

Chunky tomato salsa

recipe by:Darina Allen

Ripe, vivid tomatoes are necessary for a mild, delicious and herby salsa with a tangy twist

Chunky tomato salsa

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Side

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 200g (2 or 3) ripe tomatoes, cut into 2cm chunks

  • 1 spring onion, chopped, or 1 tbsp chopped red onion

  • 1 tbsp chopped coriander

  • salt

  • pepper

  • sugar

  • squeezed juice of lemon or lime

Method

  1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and season to taste.

  2. Enjoy with crisps or as a side to fajitas. 

Onions

The moisture-rich atmosphere of your fridge can actually accelerate the decomposition of an onion. Store them in a dark space, away from sunlight for longevity. 

Pickled red onions

recipe by:Darina Allen

A deliciously crunchy accompaniment to crusty bread or tacos, pickled red onion is easy to make and uses pantry ingredients

Pickled red onions

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 450g red onions, peeled and thinly sliced on a mandolin

  • 225ml white vinegar

  • 110g sugar

  • pinch of salt

  • 3 whole cloves

  • 1 cinnamon stick, broken

  • 1 dried red chilli

Method

  1. Bring the white vinegar and sugar to a simmer with a pinch of salt and 3 whole cloves, broken cinnamon bits, dried chili, etc. Add the onions to the simmering liquid one-third at a time.

  2. As soon as the onions are pink and wilted, lift them out into a clean jam jar. Continue until all onions have been wilted. Cover the onions in jars with the brine. The onions should be pink and crunchy. Store in the fridge when cool.

Garlic

Garlic can sprout when living in the fridge. It is happiest stored in a well-ventilated room, away from sunlight. 

Garlic butter

recipe by:Darina Allen

This simple garlic butter is bursting with flavour and the perfect solution to enhance anything from seafood to crispy bread

Garlic butter

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 50g butter

  • 4 tsp parsley, finely chopped

  • 2-3 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

  • 2-3 garlic cloves, crushed

Method

  1. Cream the butter, stir in the parsley and a few drops of lemon juice at a time.  

  2. Add the crushed garlic.

  3. Roll into butter pats or form into a roll and wrap in greaseproof paper or tinfoil, screwing each end so that it looks like a cracker. Refrigerate to harden.

Bread

Bread becomes dry and appears stale when stored in the fridge. If you are worried about your bread going off, store half the loaf (sliced) in your freezer and defrost piece by piece. 

Evie Lanitis' hamburger buns

The great American hamburger is served in this soft, white bun with lettuce, onions, tomato, gherkins, a dill pickle, mayonnaise and tomato sauce - enjoy with lots of crispy chips

Evie Lanitis' hamburger buns

Servings

6

Preparation Time

2 hours 40 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

2 hours 50 mins

Course

Side

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 1.1kg strong white bakers flour

  • 35g fresh yeast

  • 2 level tsp salt

  • 2½ level tbsp sugar

  • 500ml tepid milk

  • 200ml organic yogurt

  • 1 egg, beaten 

  • 100g butter

  • For the glaze:

  • 1 egg, beaten with 75ml water

  • Equipment:

  • water sprayer

  • cookie cutter (size 6cm)

Method

  1. Preheat a conventional oven to 230°C.

  2. Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl. Add the sugar and rub in the butter. Dissolve the yeast in the tepid milk. Add the beaten egg to the yoghurt. Pour the milk, then the yoghurt into the flour; knead in the food mixer with the dough hook fitted for 5-6 minutes. Cover and leave to rise until the dough doubles in size – this takes about 1 hour.

  3. Knock back, divide the dough into 4 pieces, shape each into a roll and divide each into 6 pieces, about 75g each. Roll each piece in a ball, and then flatten with the heel of your hand. Put 6 buns on a baking tray. Cover and allow to rise about 1½ hours (they don’t rise too much). Brush them gently with egg wash.

  4. Preheat the oven to 230°C, open quickly and spray the inside of the oven well with water, close the door then put tray in at once. Spray with water twice more during baking – around oven, bottom, sides and over the buns. They will take about 10-15 minutes to cook. Cool on wire tray.
    This recipe was shared with Darina Allen by Evie Lanitis.

Honey

Unless you like crystalised honey, store yours in a dark cupboard with the lid firmly shut. 

Honey and lavender ice cream

recipe by:Darina Allen

Honey and lavender is a particularly delicious marriage of flavours - a richly scented and subtly flavoured summer treat

Honey and lavender ice cream

Servings

6

Preparation Time

30 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 250ml milk

  • 450ml cream

  • 40 sprigs of fresh lavender or less of dried (use the blossom end only)

  • 6 egg yolks

  • 175ml pure Irish honey

  • sprigs of lavender, to garnish 

Method

  1. Put the milk and cream into a heavy bottomed saucepan with the lavender sprigs, bring slowly to the boil and leave to infuse for 15-20 minutes. This will both flavour and perfume the cream delicio

  2. usly. Whisk the egg yolks, add a little of the lavender flavoured liquid and then mix the two together. Cook over a low heat until the mixture barely thickens and lightly coats the back of a spoon (careful it doesn’t curdle).

  3. Melt the honey gently, just to liquefy, whisk into the custard. Strain out lavender heads. Chill thoroughly and freeze, preferably in an ice-cream maker. Serve garnished with sprigs of fresh or frozen lavender.

Coffee

Despite what you may think, coffee can lose its flavour when refrigerated. Store beans in an airtight container and grind as you use them for the best cup, every time. 

Magic mocha balls

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

These protein balls are perfect with a post-run coffee for an instant boost of energy

Magic mocha balls

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 200g porridge oats

  • 120g sunflower seeds

  • 8 Medjool dates, stones removed

  • 3 tsp instant coffee powder

  • 50ml hot water

  • 39g vanilla protein powder

  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder

Method

  1. Place all the ingredients into a food processor. Blend until combined into a paste.

  2. Remove and shape into balls using the palms of your hands. Roll each ball in a dusting of cocoa powder.

  3. Enjoy with a cuppa.

Check out our brand new food hub ieFood, where you'll find dinner inspiration, the latest food news and browse our database of hundreds of recipes.

More in this section

Gaspacho soup on blue, top view Soup in summer? Here are our top three soups that are so hot right now
Kids in the kitchen: Five no-bake treats to make today Kids in the kitchen: Five no-bake treats to make today
Vegan food, plate with hummus ready to serve. How to make the perfect hummus and the common mistakes to avoid
These are the ingredients you should never store in the fridge

World Chocolate Day: Whoopie pies, no-bake cakes and other chocolate recipes to try

READ NOW

Latest

JOIN US 

IN THE KITCHEN WITH

ieFood
WATCH AND COOK ALONG WITH
THE CURRABINNY COOKS
Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices