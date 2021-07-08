These are the ingredients you should never store in the fridge

Tomatoes

Tomatoes should always, without exception be stored at room temperature. The environment of a fridge gives them a gritty, wooly texture.

Chunky tomato salsa recipe by:Darina Allen Ripe, vivid tomatoes are necessary for a mild, delicious and herby salsa with a tangy twist Servings 4 Preparation Time 10 mins Total Time 10 mins Course Side Cuisine Mexican Ingredients 200g (2 or 3) ripe tomatoes, cut into 2cm chunks

1 spring onion, chopped, or 1 tbsp chopped red onion

1 tbsp chopped coriander

salt

pepper

sugar

squeezed juice of lemon or lime Method Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and season to taste. Enjoy with crisps or as a side to fajitas.

Onions

The moisture-rich atmosphere of your fridge can actually accelerate the decomposition of an onion. Store them in a dark space, away from sunlight for longevity.

Pickled red onions recipe by:Darina Allen A deliciously crunchy accompaniment to crusty bread or tacos, pickled red onion is easy to make and uses pantry ingredients Servings 6 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 10 mins Total Time 20 mins Course Side Ingredients 450g red onions, peeled and thinly sliced on a mandolin

225ml white vinegar

110g sugar

pinch of salt

3 whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick, broken

1 dried red chilli Method Bring the white vinegar and sugar to a simmer with a pinch of salt and 3 whole cloves, broken cinnamon bits, dried chili, etc. Add the onions to the simmering liquid one-third at a time. As soon as the onions are pink and wilted, lift them out into a clean jam jar. Continue until all onions have been wilted. Cover the onions in jars with the brine. The onions should be pink and crunchy. Store in the fridge when cool.

Garlic

Garlic can sprout when living in the fridge. It is happiest stored in a well-ventilated room, away from sunlight.

Garlic butter recipe by:Darina Allen This simple garlic butter is bursting with flavour and the perfect solution to enhance anything from seafood to crispy bread Servings 6 Preparation Time 10 mins Total Time 10 mins Course Side Ingredients 50g butter

4 tsp parsley, finely chopped

2-3 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

2-3 garlic cloves, crushed Method Cream the butter, stir in the parsley and a few drops of lemon juice at a time. Add the crushed garlic. Roll into butter pats or form into a roll and wrap in greaseproof paper or tinfoil, screwing each end so that it looks like a cracker. Refrigerate to harden.

Bread

Bread becomes dry and appears stale when stored in the fridge. If you are worried about your bread going off, store half the loaf (sliced) in your freezer and defrost piece by piece.

Evie Lanitis' hamburger buns The great American hamburger is served in this soft, white bun with lettuce, onions, tomato, gherkins, a dill pickle, mayonnaise and tomato sauce - enjoy with lots of crispy chips Servings 6 Preparation Time 2 hours 40 mins Cooking Time 10 mins Total Time 2 hours 50 mins Course Side Cuisine American Ingredients 1.1kg strong white bakers flour

35g fresh yeast

2 level tsp salt

2½ level tbsp sugar

500ml tepid milk

200ml organic yogurt

1 egg, beaten

100g butter

For the glaze:

1 egg, beaten with 75ml water

Equipment:

water sprayer

cookie cutter (size 6cm) Method Preheat a conventional oven to 230°C. Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl. Add the sugar and rub in the butter. Dissolve the yeast in the tepid milk. Add the beaten egg to the yoghurt. Pour the milk, then the yoghurt into the flour; knead in the food mixer with the dough hook fitted for 5-6 minutes. Cover and leave to rise until the dough doubles in size – this takes about 1 hour. Knock back, divide the dough into 4 pieces, shape each into a roll and divide each into 6 pieces, about 75g each. Roll each piece in a ball, and then flatten with the heel of your hand. Put 6 buns on a baking tray. Cover and allow to rise about 1½ hours (they don’t rise too much). Brush them gently with egg wash. Preheat the oven to 230°C, open quickly and spray the inside of the oven well with water, close the door then put tray in at once. Spray with water twice more during baking – around oven, bottom, sides and over the buns. They will take about 10-15 minutes to cook. Cool on wire tray.

This recipe was shared with Darina Allen by Evie Lanitis.

Honey

Unless you like crystalised honey, store yours in a dark cupboard with the lid firmly shut.

Honey and lavender ice cream recipe by:Darina Allen Honey and lavender is a particularly delicious marriage of flavours - a richly scented and subtly flavoured summer treat Servings 6 Preparation Time 30 mins Total Time 30 mins Course Dessert Ingredients 250ml milk

450ml cream

40 sprigs of fresh lavender or less of dried (use the blossom end only)

6 egg yolks

175ml pure Irish honey

sprigs of lavender, to garnish Method Put the milk and cream into a heavy bottomed saucepan with the lavender sprigs, bring slowly to the boil and leave to infuse for 15-20 minutes. This will both flavour and perfume the cream delicio usly. Whisk the egg yolks, add a little of the lavender flavoured liquid and then mix the two together. Cook over a low heat until the mixture barely thickens and lightly coats the back of a spoon (careful it doesn’t curdle). Melt the honey gently, just to liquefy, whisk into the custard. Strain out lavender heads. Chill thoroughly and freeze, preferably in an ice-cream maker. Serve garnished with sprigs of fresh or frozen lavender.

Coffee

Despite what you may think, coffee can lose its flavour when refrigerated. Store beans in an airtight container and grind as you use them for the best cup, every time.

Magic mocha balls recipe by:Derval O'Rourke These protein balls are perfect with a post-run coffee for an instant boost of energy Servings 6 Preparation Time 10 mins Total Time 10 mins Course Baking Ingredients 200g porridge oats

120g sunflower seeds

8 Medjool dates, stones removed

3 tsp instant coffee powder

50ml hot water

39g vanilla protein powder

2 tbsp cocoa powder Method Place all the ingredients into a food processor. Blend until combined into a paste. Remove and shape into balls using the palms of your hands. Roll each ball in a dusting of cocoa powder. Enjoy with a cuppa.

