These are the ingredients you should never store in the fridge

Tomatoes should always, without exception be stored at room temperature. The environment of a fridge gives them a gritty, wooly texture.
Chunky tomato salsa
Ripe, vivid tomatoes are necessary for a mild, delicious and herby salsa with a tangy twist
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Total Time10 mins
CourseSide
CuisineMexican
Ingredients
200g (2 or 3) ripe tomatoes, cut into 2cm chunks
1 spring onion, chopped, or 1 tbsp chopped red onion
1 tbsp chopped coriander
salt
pepper
sugar
squeezed juice of lemon or lime
Method
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and season to taste.
Enjoy with crisps or as a side to fajitas.
The moisture-rich atmosphere of your fridge can actually accelerate the decomposition of an onion. Store them in a dark space, away from sunlight for longevity.
Pickled red onions
A deliciously crunchy accompaniment to crusty bread or tacos, pickled red onion is easy to make and uses pantry ingredients
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseSide
Ingredients
450g red onions, peeled and thinly sliced on a mandolin
225ml white vinegar
110g sugar
pinch of salt
3 whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick, broken
1 dried red chilli
Method
Bring the white vinegar and sugar to a simmer with a pinch of salt and 3 whole cloves, broken cinnamon bits, dried chili, etc. Add the onions to the simmering liquid one-third at a time.
As soon as the onions are pink and wilted, lift them out into a clean jam jar. Continue until all onions have been wilted. Cover the onions in jars with the brine. The onions should be pink and crunchy. Store in the fridge when cool.
Garlic can sprout when living in the fridge. It is happiest stored in a well-ventilated room, away from sunlight.
Garlic butter
This simple garlic butter is bursting with flavour and the perfect solution to enhance anything from seafood to crispy bread
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Total Time10 mins
CourseSide
Ingredients
50g butter
4 tsp parsley, finely chopped
2-3 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
2-3 garlic cloves, crushed
Method
Cream the butter, stir in the parsley and a few drops of lemon juice at a time.
Add the crushed garlic.
Roll into butter pats or form into a roll and wrap in greaseproof paper or tinfoil, screwing each end so that it looks like a cracker. Refrigerate to harden.
Bread becomes dry and appears stale when stored in the fridge. If you are worried about your bread going off, store half the loaf (sliced) in your freezer and defrost piece by piece.
Evie Lanitis' hamburger buns
The great American hamburger is served in this soft, white bun with lettuce, onions, tomato, gherkins, a dill pickle, mayonnaise and tomato sauce - enjoy with lots of crispy chips
Servings6
Preparation Time2 hours 40 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time2 hours 50 mins
CourseSide
CuisineAmerican
Ingredients
1.1kg strong white bakers flour
35g fresh yeast
2 level tsp salt
2½ level tbsp sugar
500ml tepid milk
200ml organic yogurt
1 egg, beaten
100g butter
For the glaze:
1 egg, beaten with 75ml water
Equipment:
water sprayer
cookie cutter (size 6cm)
Method
Preheat a conventional oven to 230°C.
Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl. Add the sugar and rub in the butter. Dissolve the yeast in the tepid milk. Add the beaten egg to the yoghurt. Pour the milk, then the yoghurt into the flour; knead in the food mixer with the dough hook fitted for 5-6 minutes. Cover and leave to rise until the dough doubles in size – this takes about 1 hour.
Knock back, divide the dough into 4 pieces, shape each into a roll and divide each into 6 pieces, about 75g each. Roll each piece in a ball, and then flatten with the heel of your hand. Put 6 buns on a baking tray. Cover and allow to rise about 1½ hours (they don’t rise too much). Brush them gently with egg wash.
Preheat the oven to 230°C, open quickly and spray the inside of the oven well with water, close the door then put tray in at once. Spray with water twice more during baking – around oven, bottom, sides and over the buns. They will take about 10-15 minutes to cook. Cool on wire tray.
This recipe was shared with Darina Allen by Evie Lanitis.
Unless you like crystalised honey, store yours in a dark cupboard with the lid firmly shut.
Honey and lavender ice cream
Honey and lavender is a particularly delicious marriage of flavours - a richly scented and subtly flavoured summer treat
Servings6
Preparation Time30 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
250ml milk
450ml cream
40 sprigs of fresh lavender or less of dried (use the blossom end only)
6 egg yolks
175ml pure Irish honey
sprigs of lavender, to garnish
Method
Put the milk and cream into a heavy bottomed saucepan with the lavender sprigs, bring slowly to the boil and leave to infuse for 15-20 minutes. This will both flavour and perfume the cream delicio
usly. Whisk the egg yolks, add a little of the lavender flavoured liquid and then mix the two together. Cook over a low heat until the mixture barely thickens and lightly coats the back of a spoon (careful it doesn’t curdle).
Melt the honey gently, just to liquefy, whisk into the custard. Strain out lavender heads. Chill thoroughly and freeze, preferably in an ice-cream maker. Serve garnished with sprigs of fresh or frozen lavender.
Despite what you may think, coffee can lose its flavour when refrigerated. Store beans in an airtight container and grind as you use them for the best cup, every time.
Magic mocha balls
These protein balls are perfect with a post-run coffee for an instant boost of energy
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Total Time10 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
200g porridge oats
120g sunflower seeds
8 Medjool dates, stones removed
3 tsp instant coffee powder
50ml hot water
39g vanilla protein powder
2 tbsp cocoa powder
Method
Place all the ingredients into a food processor. Blend until combined into a paste.
Remove and shape into balls using the palms of your hands. Roll each ball in a dusting of cocoa powder.
Enjoy with a cuppa.