Three showstopping ice cream cakes that even a beginner cook can make

Fererro Rocher ice cream terrine
Homemade ice cream, that's sliceable? If you want to impress your guests, then this easy yet rich and creamy dessert is the way to do it
Servings8
CourseDessert
Ingredients
500ml single cream
1 tin condensed milk
dash of vanilla extract
10 Ferrero Rochers
To garnish:
10 Ferrero Rocher
fresh raspberries
fresh basil
Method
Method Line a 2lb loaf tin with cling film allowing some to hang over the sides.
Whisk the cream in a large bowl until thick. To this add the condensed milk and vanilla. Mix together.
Crush 10 Ferrero Rocher and fold through. Spoon this mix into the lined bread tin and fold over the excess cling film to cover.
Pop into the freezer overnight to firm up.
To serve, remove from the tin and the clingfilm. Place on your serving dish and top the terrine with the remaining 10 Ferrero Rocher, fresh raspberries and basil. Serve immediately and enjoy
Top Tip: Place your serving dish into the freezer 10 minutes before needed. This will stop the terrine from melting as fast.
Strawberry and custard ice cream squares
Dainty and sweet, consider these retro-inspired bites as a summery finale to an al fresco lunch
Servings12
CourseDessert
Ingredients
30 custard cream biscuits
45g butter, melted
2 eggs
6 egg yolks
2 tsp vanilla extract
200g caster sugar
500ml single cream
250g strawberries, diced
6 strawberries for garnish
Method
Line a 11” x 7” serving dish with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a food processor or using a rolling pin and a bowl, crush 24 of the custard cream biscuits with the biscuit filling. Add the melted butter to the biscuit and mix. Pour this into the base of the dish and press down. Pop in the fridge while you make your filling.
For the strawberry ice cream, whip the cream and place it back into the fridge to keep cold. Pop the eggs, yolks, vanilla and sugar in a heatproof bowl and set this over a pot of gently simmering water and whisk continuously until doubled in size, thick and glossy. Remove from the heat and whisk until cold.
Fold through the whipped cream and finally the small diced strawberries. Pour this over the chilled base and place it in the freezer overnight.
To serve, crush the remaining custard cream biscuits and cut the frozen strawberry ice cream slab into squares. Sprinkle the biscuits over top and finish with a fresh strawberry half and tuck in!
Chocolate Oreo ice cream pie
This cake is so rich and spectacular that every last crumb will disappear in less than the time it took to put it together
Servings10
CourseBaking
CuisineAmerican
Ingredients
For the pie base:
40 Oreo biscuits
50g butter, melted
For the pie filling:
300g condensed milk
170g dark chocolate
2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
dash of vanilla extract
360ml single cream, whipped
10 Oreo biscuits, crushed
For the pie topping:
200ml cream
2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa
1 tbsp icing sugar
10 Oreo biscuits
Method
- Line the base of a 23cm loose bottom round baking tin with parchment paper.
In a food processor, add the 40 Oreo biscuits (and filling) to a food processor and blitz until a fine crumb is reached. Add the melted butter and mix.
Pour this Oreo crumb mixture into the prepared tin and press down to cover the base and sides. Pop this into the fridge for 15 minutes.
For the filling, melt the dark chocolate, add the condensed milk, vanilla and cocoa to this and mix to combine.
Add this chocolate mixture to the whipped cream and fold together. Finally, add the crushed Oreos and spoon this mixture into the lined cake tin. Place this in the freezer overnight to firm up.
To serve, for the topping, add the cream, cocoa and icing sugar to a bowl and whisk until thick. Place this into a piping bag fitted with a large star nozzle. Pipe 10 rosettes around the top of the ice cream cake and place a whole Oreo in each one.
Serve straight away and enjoy.