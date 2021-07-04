Three showstopping ice cream cakes that even a beginner cook can make

Method

Line a 11” x 7” serving dish with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a food processor or using a rolling pin and a bowl, crush 24 of the custard cream biscuits with the biscuit filling. Add the melted butter to the biscuit and mix. Pour this into the base of the dish and press down. Pop in the fridge while you make your filling.

For the strawberry ice cream, whip the cream and place it back into the fridge to keep cold. Pop the eggs, yolks, vanilla and sugar in a heatproof bowl and set this over a pot of gently simmering water and whisk continuously until doubled in size, thick and glossy. Remove from the heat and whisk until cold.

Fold through the whipped cream and finally the small diced strawberries. Pour this over the chilled base and place it in the freezer overnight.