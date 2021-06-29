5 easy recipes to cook on the barbecue tonight

Barbecued chicken drumsticks
This family favourite is great for lunch, dinner or summer barbecues
Servings4
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time16 mins
Total Time36 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
3 tbsp corn or other flavourless nut-free oil
2 tbsp molasses
4 tbsp tomato puree
1 tsp mustard powder
2 tbsp wine vinegar
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
¼ tsp smoked paprika
salt
pepper
8 chicken drumsticks
Method
Mix all the ingredients, apart from the drumsticks, in a shallow sealable container, seasoning well with salt and pepper.
Make several slashes in the flesh on each chicken leg before adding them to the marinade — this lets the flavour in and also helps them to cook more evenly. Turn the chicken drumsticks to coat them thoroughly. Cover and chill for at least 4 hours or overnight.
Remove the chicken from the marinade and shake off the excess. Cook under a preheated grill or on the barbecue for 7-8 minutes on each side or until richly browned and the juices run clear when a skewer is inserted into the thickest part of the meat.
These are delicious served with grilled corn on the cob. Roll the cobs in a mixture of salt, pepper, and chillies, with lime squeezed over, and cook under a grill or barbecue.
Barbecued corn on the cob
Enjoy this quick, sweet and easy recipe for a tasty accompaniment to any barbecue or lunch
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time3 mins
Total Time13 mins
CourseSide
Ingredients
4 ears of sweetcorn, preferably just picked
110g butter
sea salt
Method
Bring a large saucepan of water to a fast, rolling boil and add lots of salt.
Peel the husks and silks off the sweetcorn, trim the ends and put into the boiling water.
Bring back to the boil and cook for three minutes.
Serve immediately with butter and sea salt.
Rory O’Connell’s spiced lamb burgers
Enjoy these burgers with rocket, relish and a side of chips
Servings8
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
900g minced shoulder of lamb
225g finely chopped onion
55g butter
2 tsp of coriander, toasted and ground
2 tsp cumin seeds, toasted and ground
salt
pepper
2 eggs
Method
Sweat the finely chopped onions gently in the butter until cooked. Put to cool and then add them to the minced lamb and spices.
Add the lightly beaten eggs. Season with salt and pepper.
Form into burger or patty shapes and refrigerate until required.
Cook on a hot grill or frying pan according to your own liking.
Serve with Ballymaloe relish, mint chutney, a little diced apple and banana and a dusting of paprika.
Rib-eye steak with peanut rayu and eggs
The star of this dish is the rayu, a Japanese chilli oil that has become a bit of a sensation here in Ireland of late with the addition of roasted peanuts
Servings2
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
CourseMain
CuisineJapanese
Ingredients
For the rayu:
250ml toasted sesame oil
150g raw peanuts
40g finely chopped fresh ginger
40g finely chopped fresh garlic
40g of finely chopped spring onions, white parts only
2 tbsp Korean red pepper powder
1tbsp chilli flakes
2tsp brown sugar
2 Irish Black Angus Rib-eye steaks
sea salt
pepper
2 eggs
Method
Toast the peanuts in the oven or in a dry pan. Get them nicely roasted, eight to ten minutes over a medium heat tossing them regularly will do it. Leave the skins on.
Set them aside when they are done. Pop the chopped garlic, ginger, and spring onion into a small pan along with half of the toasted sesame oil. Warm it over a medium to high heat until it starts to bubble a little and then reduce it to a simmer for three minutes. Do not overcook it or you will burn the garlic and ginger which will be bitter and ruin your rayu.
When it is done, remove it from the heat and add the red pepper powder, chilli flakes and sugar. Stir well to combine and then put it into a bowl along with the remaining toasted sesame oil. Let it cool to room temperature before putting it in a clean glass jar, and that is it, you are done. You can make this in advance of course and as I mentioned above, it ages well and will easily keep for at least a month, but it is fine to use on the day you make it too.
It is time now to cook your steaks. Let them rest at room temperature for a little while before you put them on the barbecue. I always season my steaks just before cooking them, using some flaky sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Get your grill good and hot, and pop them on. I like my steaks medium-rare, so I give them two to three minutes each side until they have a nice crust, and my meat thermometer tells me they are at around fifty-five degrees Celsius. For a rare steak, aim for fifty degrees, for medium go for sixty and for well done, seventy degrees. I usually take my steak off the grill when it is a few degrees shy of the temperature I want and then let it rest for at least five minutes before serving it. Try that and I promise you that you will have a perfectly cooked steak every time.
Have your chosen sides ready to serve, and while the steaks are resting, fry an egg per steak sunny side up. Serve the steak with the egg on top and a drizzle of rayu. Bring a little bowl of rayu to the table as well though as you will definitely want more!
The NíosMó - ultimate Irish s'more
Using finest Irish ingredients, I’ve created a superior alternative to the s'more that I’m dubbing The NíosMó - Irish for ‘more’
Servings1
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time5 mins
Total Time10 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
2 Kilbeggan Irish Oat Cookies
1 MallowMia Marshmallows
2 squares Wilkie's Tumbes 64% Organic Dark Chocolate
Method
Impale marshmallow on wooden skewer (pre-soaked in water).
Lay two squares of chocolate on top of cookie, place cookie on double-folded tin foil to edge of BBQ/Grill to begin melting chocolate.
Meanwhile, toast marshmallow, rotating constantly to avoid burning, when browning, gooey, melting remove and place on top of the chocolate-covered cookie and, without burning the mouth off yourself, ascend to heaven.