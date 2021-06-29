5 easy recipes to cook on the barbecue tonight

Method

Toast the peanuts in the oven or in a dry pan. Get them nicely roasted, eight to ten minutes over a medium heat tossing them regularly will do it. Leave the skins on.

Set them aside when they are done. Pop the chopped garlic, ginger, and spring onion into a small pan along with half of the toasted sesame oil. Warm it over a medium to high heat until it starts to bubble a little and then reduce it to a simmer for three minutes. Do not overcook it or you will burn the garlic and ginger which will be bitter and ruin your rayu.

When it is done, remove it from the heat and add the red pepper powder, chilli flakes and sugar. Stir well to combine and then put it into a bowl along with the remaining toasted sesame oil. Let it cool to room temperature before putting it in a clean glass jar, and that is it, you are done. You can make this in advance of course and as I mentioned above, it ages well and will easily keep for at least a month, but it is fine to use on the day you make it too.

It is time now to cook your steaks. Let them rest at room temperature for a little while before you put them on the barbecue. I always season my steaks just before cooking them, using some flaky sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Get your grill good and hot, and pop them on. I like my steaks medium-rare, so I give them two to three minutes each side until they have a nice crust, and my meat thermometer tells me they are at around fifty-five degrees Celsius. For a rare steak, aim for fifty degrees, for medium go for sixty and for well done, seventy degrees. I usually take my steak off the grill when it is a few degrees shy of the temperature I want and then let it rest for at least five minutes before serving it. Try that and I promise you that you will have a perfectly cooked steak every time.