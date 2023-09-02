Darina Allen: Soda bread is quick, easy and so delicious. Here's how to make it

Have you heard of Common Knowledge? It’s a really interesting not-for-profit social enterprise, based near Kilfenora in Co Clare.
Traditional Irish White Soda Bread
Soda bread only takes 2 or 3 minutes to make and 30 - 40 minutes to bake, scones will be ready in just 10 minutes. It is certainly another of my 'great convertibles'. We have had the greatest fun experimenting with different additions and uses.
Servings1
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
450g plain white flour
1 level tsp salt
1 level tsp bread soda sour milk or buttermilk to mix – 350-400ml approx.
Method
First fully preheat your oven to 230ºC/Gas Mark 8.
Sieve the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre. Pour most of the milk in at once. Using just one hand to mix with your fingers stiff and outstretched, like a claw, mix in a full, circular movement from the centre to the outside of the bowl, adding more milk if necessary. The dough should be softish, not too wet and sticky.
When it all comes together, turn it out onto a well-floured work surface. WASH AND DRY YOUR HANDS.
Then with floured hands, tidy it up and flip over gently. Pat the dough into a round, about 4cm deep and cut a cross on it (the traditional blessing), then prick in the four corners to let the fairies out of the bread, otherwise they will jinx it!
Transfer to a baking tray.
Bake in a hot oven, 230ºC/Gas Mark 8 for 15 minutes, then reduce the heat to 200ºC/Gas Mark 6 for 30 minutes or until cooked. If you are in doubt, tap the bottom of the bread, when it is cooked it will sound hollow.
Cool on a wire rack.
Spotted Dog
Makes one loaf - we sometimes make ‘spotted puppies’ which are the same bread, shaped into 6 rolls and baked for 20 minutes.
Servings1
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 55 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
450g plain white flour, preferably unbleached
1 level tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 level tsp salt
2 tsp sugar
75g sultanas (or more if you’d like)
1 organic egg
about 350 - 425ml buttermilk
Method
Preheat the oven to 220°C/Gas mark 7.
In a large mixing bowl, sieve in the flour and bicarbonate of soda; then add the salt, sugar and sultanas. Mix well by lifting the flour and fruit up into your hands and then letting them fall back into the bowl through your fingers. This adds more air and therefore more lightness to your finished bread. Now make a well in the centre of the flour mixture. Break the egg into the base of a measuring jug and add the buttermilk to the 425ml line (the egg is part of the liquid measurement). Pour most of this milk and egg mixture into the flour.
Using one hand with the fingers open and stiff, mix in a full circle drawing in the flour mixture from the sides of the bowl, adding more milk if necessary. The dough should be softish, but not too wet and sticky.
The trick with Spotted Dog like all soda breads, is not to over-mix the dough. Mix it as quickly and gently as possible, thus keeping it light and airy. When it all comes together, turn it out onto a well-floured worked surface. WASH AND DRY YOUR HANDS. Roll around gently with floury hands for a second, just enough to tidy it up. Flip over and flatten slightly to about 2 inches (5cm) approx. Transfer to a baking tray lightly dusted with flour. Cut the surface with a deep cross and prick in each corner to let the fairies out of the bread. Let the cuts go over the sides of the bread to make sure of this. Put into the oven and immediately reduce the temperature to 200°C/Gas Mark 6. Cook for 35-40 minutes. If you are in doubt about the bread being cooked, tap the bottom: if it is cooked it will sound hollow. This bread is cooked at a lower temperature than soda bread because the egg browns faster at a higher heat.
Serve freshly baked, cut into thick slices and smeared with butter and jam. Spotted Dog is also really good eaten with Cheddar cheese.
Soda Bread Pizza
Far from traditional, this is a riff on a deep-pan pizza. I can’t tell you how many times this soda bread pizza base has come to the rescue when I needed to whip up a dish of something filling and delicious in no time at all.
Servings8
Preparation Time 25 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
450g plain white flour, plus extra for kneading and rolling
1 level tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 level tsp sea salt
375–400ml buttermilk
extra virgin olive oil, for brushing
1/2 - 1 tbsp chopped rosemary
50g chorizo, sliced 350g
chopped fresh or tinned tomatoes mixed with seasoning/spices
8 bocconcini, halved
15g Parmesan cheese, grated
lots of snipped flat-leaf parsley
Method
Fully preheat the oven to 230°C/Gas Mark 8.
Sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre. Pour in 375ml of the buttermilk and, using one hand, mix in the flour from the sides of the bowl. Mix to a softish, not too wet and sticky consistency, adding more buttermilk if necessary. When it all comes together, turn out the dough onto a floured board, knead lightly for a few seconds, tidy it up and flip it over.
Brush a roasting tin, approx. 31 x 23 x 5cm, with olive oil. Roll out the dough lightly to fit the tin and sprinkle with rosemary. Scatter the sliced chorizo evenly over the surface. Spread a layer of tomato sauce over the chorizo and arrange some halved bocconcini on top. Sprinkle over the Parmesan.
Transfer the tray to the fully preheated oven on a low rack and bake for an initial 15 minutes. Then reduce the heat to 200°C/Gas Mark 6 and bake for a further 20–25 minutes or until the dough is cooked and it's golden and bubbly on top.
Sprinkle with the parsley and serve with a good green salad.
