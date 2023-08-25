Colm O'Gorman: My King Prawn Puttanesca is the catch of the day

I shared my recipe for a classic pasta puttanesca here in this column several months ago, and it has proven hugely popular.

Puttanesca is a wonderful dish, full of flavour and super easy to prepare.

Anchovies are a crucial ingredient, and though they in no way overpower this classic dish, they are not to everyone’s taste.

So, this week I am offering you a lovely alternative take on a classic puttanesca.

This recipe is another one that is the result of a last-minute check of the fridge to see what could be turned into a tasty meal at the end of a long workday.

I originally planned to cook pasta with prawns and chilli, but then I spotted some good green olives and a jar of capers in the fridge door and decided to add those as well.

That turned out to be a very good decision indeed; the tangy, fresh, salty flavour of the olives and capers really made this dish something special and the freshness of flat-leaf parsley just elevated that freshness even more.

When I tasted the sauce, I realised I had essentially created a very tasty anchovy-less puttanesca.

The king prawns do not bring the same depth of savoury flavour as anchovies, but they are beautifully sweet and juicy. So, if you are a bit phobic of anchovies, then this is the ‘puttanesca’ for you.

This is a fresher take on the classic, and who knows, once you try this one, you might even be tempted to try the original recipe.

Serve my King Prawn Puttanesca with a simple salad of green leaves tossed in good extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, and with lots of fresh crusty bread to mop up the sauce.

Resist the urge to add grated parmesan, it will just overpower the prawns and this dish is much better without it.