Colm O'Gorman: These cola-braised short ribs are the real thing

I am often asked where I get my inspiration for recipes, and the answer really is everywhere.

Some recipes are the result of a dish I have tasted and loved when travelling, some are inspired by ingredients I spot in the shops, or by whatever I happen to have in the fridge when I go to cook dinner at the end of the day.

Others are the result of whatever my latest food obsession might be — for example, I became more than a little obsessed with Korean food during the covid lockdowns and I came up with lots of new recipes as a result.

This week’s recipe is inspired not by any of the above but by a TV show.

If you are as big a fan of The Bear as I am, you likely got that as soon as you saw the name of the dish.

In the first season, one of the central characters, Sydney, spends ages perfecting this dish, and as I watched, I knew I had to try it.

This is essentially a classic red wine and stock braised beef dish, but with the addition of cola.

The cola adds a lovely caramel, light sweetness which works wonderfully with the richness of the red wine sauce.

Use regular cola and not diet or zero-sugar varieties. You need the sugar for this recipe, and I do not think that artificial sweeteners would work at all well in this dish.

As the ribs need anything from three to three and a half hours in the oven, this dish does take some time to cook, but they need little to no attention during that time so you can just leave them there to cook as you get on with your day.

On The Bear, Sydney served her ribs on a bed of risotto, but I serve mine on a bed of creamy mashed potato with some green vegetables on the side. Some steamed tenderstem broccoli tossed in a little butter and fresh black pepper would be perfect.