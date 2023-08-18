Colm O'Gorman: These cola-braised short ribs are the real thing

Cola-Braised Short Ribs
The classic, red-wine-braised ribs - with a fizzy twist.
Servings6
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 3 hours 30 mins
Total Time 4 hours 0 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Korean
Ingredients
2 kg beef short ribs
3 carrots
3 stalks celery
2 onions
5 cloves garlic
salt and pepper
3 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp tomato purée
500ml beef stock
500ml red wine
500ml regular cola
Sprig of fresh rosemary
3 sprigs fresh thyme
3 bay leaves
20g butter
2 tsp balsamic vinegar
To Serve:
Creamy mashed potato
A little roughly chopped flat leaf parsley.
Method
Allow the short ribs to sit at room temperature for 20-30 minutes before you start to cook them. In the meantime, prep the vegetables for the braise. Scrub the carrots, wash the celery, and chop both into two-centimetre chunks. Peel and chop the onions and the garlic.
Heat a large heavy based frying pan over a high heat. Season the ribs with some salt and black pepper. Add the olive oil to the pan and sear the ribs all over. Simply cook them for a minute or two on each side to brown the meat all over before removing them from the pan.
Reduce the heat to medium and add the chopped onions, carrots, and celery to the pan. Sauté the vegetables for five minutes until they start to soften slightly. Now add the garlic and tomato purée. Stir those in, coating all the vegetables with the tomato purée. Cook for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to low if the tomato purée and vegetables start to stick to the base of the pan.
Add 500ml of red wine to the pan. Bring the wine to a boil, before reducing the heat to medium. Simmer for three to four minutes, stirring occasionally, until the wine reduces just a little.
Transfer the contents of the pan to a large casserole dish such as a Dutch oven and pop that on the hob over a high heat. Add the beef stock and the cola. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a medium heat. Tie the rosemary and thyme together in a little bit of kitchen string, this will make it easier to fish them out when the ribs are cooked. Pop the tied herbs and the bay leaves into the casserole dish and add the short ribs. Just settle the ribs down into the braising liquid so that they are almost submerged. Cover the pan and pop it into the oven for 3-3.5 hours; the amount of time needed will somewhat depend upon the size of the short ribs you are using.
Check after three hours. The ribs are done when the meat is very tender and falling away from the bone. If they are not quite done, give them another thirty minutes.
When the ribs are ready, remove the dish from the oven and take the ribs out of the pan. Place them on a tray and cover with some foil. Use a turkey baster or a spoon to remove that layer of fat from the top of the braising liquid and discard it. Remove and discard the herbs. Blitz the braising liquid into a smooth sauce using a stick blender and pop it back on the hob over a medium heat. Cook for five to ten minutes until the sauce is smooth and quite thick. Add a generous knob of butter, about 20g is perfect, and two teaspoons of balsamic vinegar. Stir until the butter is incorporated into the sauce. Taste and season with a little more salt and pepper if required.
Finally, place the cooked short ribs back into the pan, pop on the lid and simmer for a few minutes to warm them through.
When you are ready to serve, place a generous dollop of creamy mashed potato onto a warm dinner plate, add a portion of short rib and spoon over lots of the sauce. Garnish with some freshly chopped flat leaf parsley and serve immediately.